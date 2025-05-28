What you need to know

Elon Musk's AI Platform is partnering with Telegram to bring Grok to its users for a year, starting this summer.

Telegram's CEO posted about this agreement on X, stating that they will receive $300M in cash and equity from xAI, as a part of this collaboration.

Additionally Telegram will also be getting 50% of revenue coming from any Grok subscriptions made via the app.

Telegram's CEO, Pavel Durov, took to X to announce a one-year partnership with Elon Musk's startup xAI earlier today. In his post, he stated that all Telegram users will gain access to Grok X's AI chatbot starting this summer.

"Elon Musk and I have agreed to a 1-year partnership to bring xAI’s Grok to our billion+ users and integrate it across all Telegram apps," Durov wrote on his X Post.

Furthermore, he added that this integration would strengthen the messaging app's financial status. Durov confirmed that Elon Musk's xAI will pay Telegram $300 million in cash and equity, plus 50% of the revenue generated from AI subscriptions sold through the messaging platform, as part of their partnership.

“This summer, Telegram users will gain access to the best AI technology on the market,” Durov added.

🔥 This summer, Telegram users will gain access to the best AI technology on the market. @elonmusk and I have agreed to a 1-year partnership to bring xAI’s @grok to our billion+ users and integrate it across all Telegram apps 🤝💪 This also strengthens Telegram’s financial… pic.twitter.com/ZPK550AyRVMay 28, 2025

Before the Grok AI partnership was announced, Telegram's CEO shared on X that Telegram's Premium subscribers had doubled over the past year, now exceeding 15 million, and according to CNBC, Telegram passed 1 billion monthly users this year, indicating that users on the messaging app continue to grow.

Telegram also recently rolled out the ability for its users to cast videos on Chromecast-supported devices. Android users can now cast a whole host of media, from memes to meeting presentations, through Telegram.

Elon Musk's Grok AI has been around since November 2023 and has been deemed the most uncensored chatbot so far. Earlier in March, xAI acquired social media platform X for $33 billion — Elon Musk stated that this was just the beginning for xAI as it is rapidly becoming one of the world's leading AI labs.

Be an expert in 5 minutes Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"xAI and X's futures are intertwined," Musk, stated in his post on X. "Today, we officially take the step to combine the data, models, compute, distribution and talent," he added.