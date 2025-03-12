What you need to know

Telegram’s latest update includes the ability to cast videos on Chromecast-supported devices.

The other new features give content creators and public figures more control over their privacy and monetize their popularity.

They can filter out unwanted messages and put a fee for people who message them outside their contacts.

Telegram has announced a bunch of new features for the messaging platform, including the ability to cast videos to TVs for Android phone users.

According to the latest blog post, shared videos on Telegram can be viewed on TVs as the messaging platform gains support for Chromecast devices. It could likely work with smart TVs that already support Chromecast sharing.

“Android users can now cast videos straight to their Chromecast devices — whether you're watching memes with friends or presenting important content in a meeting, enjoy it all on the big screen!”

Casting a video also appears hassle-free as Android phone users need to open a video on the Telegram app, select the Settings icon on the top right, and look for the Chromecast option. It is pretty similar to what we are used to on other streaming apps like YouTube or Netflix, for instance.

(Image credit: Telegram)

Aside from the ability to cast videos, other features of the messaging platform are tailored for content creators and public figures. They are privacy-focused and also offer new ways to monetize their popularity.

As prominent figures receive numerous messages daily, they can now set a fee for incoming messages from people who are not on their contacts list. It further allows them to earn Stars as well. Additionally, they can filter out unwanted messages, and strangers can contact them only when they are willing to share Stars.

Telegram says these new features can be applied to group chats and channel discussions as it lets interactions stay focused and free from spam.

Furthermore, when someone tries to contact a user for the first time, Telegram will provide a new detailed info page that showcases information like country, shared groups, their Telegram joining date, and other such essential details, which further help in tackling spam and avoid impersonators.

(Image credit: Telegram)

Lastly, Telegram Gateway is a cost-effective and privacy-focused solution from the messaging platform that offers user authentication. It allows users to verify their customers’ phone numbers through Telegram. The aim is to replace standard SMS verification, and it “elsewhere can cost $0.50 or more per message, while Telegram Gateway offers authentication for just $0.01.”