This tiny Qi2 power bank I love is almost half off for Black Friday
Achieve more power on the go, fully cordless and magnetic, with this affordable Qi2 power bank.
Good power banks aren't hard to find, but they sure cost a pretty penny. Not this Black Friday though, because EcoFlow's epic 5,000mAh Qi2 power bank is on sale for an epic 43% off on Amazon. I reviewed this little magnetic battery pack and adored its compact size.
Whether you're planning on upgrading to a Samsung Galaxy or a Google Pixel this Black Friday, EcoFlow's RAPID Magnetic Power Bank (5000mAh) will surely push 30W of speed to it via USB-C. And if you want to ditch the mess with cables, you, the device supports 15W Qi2 wireless charging too.
Because the EcoFlow RAPID has a capacity of 5,000mAh, it manages to have quite a petite footprint. There's a 10,000mAh variant of the power bank too, but that one isn't as lightweight or compact. The best part is, you can buy it for only $39.99 at the moment whereas it usually costs $69.99.
There are two very unique factors about this excellent power bank that will make you want it even more.
✅Recommended if: you want a 30W wired, 15W wireless, and magnetic power bank with Qi2 support, a kickstand, and a USB-C cable built-in.
❌Skip this deal if: you want more than 5,000mAh on the go and several ports.
The first cool thing about the EcoFlow RAPID Magnetic Power Bank (5000mAh) is that it comes with a USB Type-C cable built-in. So you don't even need to carry a cable if you've got one of these in your bag.
Another interesting feature of the EcoFlow RAPID Magnetic Power Bank is that it comes with a clip-shaped kickstand built-in. It might look flimsy, but according to my testing, it can prop up big phones both in portrait and landscape orientations.
So really, you get a wired charger, wireless charger, and a kickstand all in one accessory with the EcoFlow RAPID. The built-in cable is a bonus too. The only downside is that you need to use another cable to charge the power bank itself. There's a secondary USB-C port on the side for that. Fortunately, both the input and output speeds are 30W, so recharging the power bank doesn't take long.
