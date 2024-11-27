This tiny Qi2 power bank I love is almost half off for Black Friday

Good power banks aren't hard to find, but they sure cost a pretty penny. Not this Black Friday though, because EcoFlow's epic 5,000mAh Qi2 power bank is on sale for an epic 43% off on Amazon. I reviewed this little magnetic battery pack and adored its compact size.

Whether you're planning on upgrading to a Samsung Galaxy or a Google Pixel this Black Friday, EcoFlow's RAPID Magnetic Power Bank (5000mAh) will surely push 30W of speed to it via USB-C. And if you want to ditch the mess with cables, you, the device supports 15W Qi2 wireless charging too.

Because the EcoFlow RAPID has a capacity of 5,000mAh, it manages to have quite a petite footprint. There's a 10,000mAh variant of the power bank too, but that one isn't as lightweight or compact. The best part is, you can buy it for only $39.99 at the moment whereas it usually costs $69.99.

There are two very unique factors about this excellent power bank that will make you want it even more.

EcoFlow RAPID Magnetic Power Bank (5000mAh): $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon EcoFlow only just released its nifty little 5,000mAh Qi2 power bank. Despite it being a new release, you can already score a solid 43% discount on it! This cuts down the $69.99 price tag to almost half off. You don't want to miss this golden Black Friday deal. Price comparison: Eco Flow - $39.99

✅Recommended if: you want a 30W wired, 15W wireless, and magnetic power bank with Qi2 support, a kickstand, and a USB-C cable built-in.

❌Skip this deal if: you want more than 5,000mAh on the go and several ports.

The first cool thing about the EcoFlow RAPID Magnetic Power Bank (5000mAh) is that it comes with a USB Type-C cable built-in. So you don't even need to carry a cable if you've got one of these in your bag.

Another interesting feature of the EcoFlow RAPID Magnetic Power Bank is that it comes with a clip-shaped kickstand built-in. It might look flimsy, but according to my testing, it can prop up big phones both in portrait and landscape orientations.

So really, you get a wired charger, wireless charger, and a kickstand all in one accessory with the EcoFlow RAPID. The built-in cable is a bonus too. The only downside is that you need to use another cable to charge the power bank itself. There's a secondary USB-C port on the side for that. Fortunately, both the input and output speeds are 30W, so recharging the power bank doesn't take long.