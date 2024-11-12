EcoFlow is switching lanes with the tiny Rapid Magnetic Power Bank

Gadget Weekly (Image credit: Android Central) Join Namerah Saud Fatmi as she explores the cool, quirky, and sometimes downright odd world of smartphone accessories, gadgets, and other nerdy toys every week.

EcoFlow has done exceedingly well with its versatile array of portable power stations and power kits. Our reviewers have always found the brand's products to be top-tier, especially the large-and-in-charge EcoFlow Delta Pro, and more recently, the EcoFlow River 2 Max. It seems that EcoFlow is now switching lanes and pivoting to smaller, more pocket-sized power solutions with its new launches.

The company just launched its first MagSafe and Qi2-compatible power bank called the EcoFlow Rapid Magnetic Power Bank (5000mAh). It's nice to EcoFlow try its hand at something different, especially because the on-paper specs look very attractive.

Other products released alongside the EcoFlow Rapid include a few USB-C chargers and the usual power stations and kits. The magnetic power bank stood out to me, so I decided to test it out for myself.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

My go-to portable power bank is a credit card-sized one from Zendure. Ever since I got it last year, the Zendure SuperMini has been in my purse and has traveled to at least three countries with me. Although I am really fond of my Zendure SuperMini, the 10,000mAh battery pack is heavier than it looks, which isn't ideal for portability.

So, I ditched the Zendure in favor of the EcoFlow Rapid Magnetic Power Bank for a weekend trip. Since I carry at least two phones with me at all times, having access to a power bank on the go is crucial for me. That said, swapping a generous 10,000mAh power bank for a 5,000mAh one made me nervous because it can only recharge one phone fully on a single charge.

However, I soon realized that you probably don't really need much more than a 5,000mAh power bank. Most people with regular jobs carry a single phone. Even if you carry two phones, you probably charge them fully before heading out or will likely only find yourself needing to charge one while you're out and about. That's what I do, as it makes sense to be prudent and reduces potential hassle.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

The EcoFlow Rapid Magnetic Power Bank might have a smaller battery capacity, but it brings several key advantages in exchange for that sacrifice. A big pro is the built-in USB-C cable. This instantly reduced clutter in my purse as I didn't have to carry a cable.

You get a decent 30W wired charging speed with the built-in Type-C cable, which is more than enough juice for my Pixel 8. Most power banks this small usually only support around 20W wired charging speeds. For example, the Anker 633 Magnetic Battery only supports 20W charging.

(Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

It has a USB-C port on the side for power input, which is also a speedy 30W, so you can recharge it quickly. There are LED indicators on the back to let you know how much power is left in the power bank and whether it is charging. And if you want to forgo the cable entirely, the EcoFlow Rapid Magnetic Power Bank also supports 15W Qi2 and MagSafe wireless charging. You can also charge two devices at once, one via cable and the other wirelessly.

The power bank's magnetism works in its favor in more than one way. Of course, it helps to align the wireless charging coils and keeps them in place. But it also acts as a grip to hold your phone when the EcoFlow Rapid's clip-shaped kickstand is in use. The kickstand can be used in both portrait and landscape orientations.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central) (Image credit: Namerah Saud Fatmi / Android Central)

EcoFlow did a good job with the design. The mix of gray, ash, and silver hues combined with different textures looks awesome and it's functional too. Thanks to the blend of different materials used to make the EcoFlow Rapid Magnetic Power Bank, it has an anti-slip base that prevents your phone from slipping when propped up.

Another cool thing about the compact design is that the EcoFlow Rapid Magnetic Power Bank is just as small as popular alternatives like the Zendure SuperMini but weighs next to nothing in comparison. Of course, you only get half the power, which is a factor to consider.

I'm excited to know that EcoFlow will soon release a 10,000mAh version of this brilliant little magnetic power bank. I just hope it retains the size and doesn't add too much weight compared to the 5,000mAh variant. It is still a good buy, although the $69.99 price tag is a little steep.

Frugal buyers could wait until November 21 to take advantage of the early Black Friday sale, which EcoFlow has already announced on its website. The EcoFlow Rapid Magnetic Power Bank (5000mAh) is slated to go on sale for $39.99 once the deal goes live. Now that would make this already great purchase an absolute steal.