This Creality 3D printer is $130 off and works from my phone so I'm buying it

I told myself I wasn't going to buy anything expensive on Prime Day but I was wrong. The 3D Printer I've been wanting went on sale at Amazon for $469 and I just bought one. I don't need another 3D printer but it's something I enjoy doing and I wanted to try something different.

The "something different" I want to check out is using a printer that works through my phone, and that's something the Creality K1C is supposed to do very well. I might enjoy messing with things but I also enjoy it when stuff works right the first time.

Creality K1C 3D Printer: $599 $469 at Amazon This super-fast 600 mm/s 3D printer is fully enclosed, has a unique nozzle system designed for tough materials like carbon fiber, has a built-in AI camera, and is designed to work through Wi-Fi with an app for your phone or a standard webpage. Add in easy to use auto calibration and leveling system and this printer is the plug and play version from the biggest name in 3D printing. I'm buying it while it's on sale.

✅Recommended if: You're new to 3D printing or just want a simple-to-use printer that's also powerful and can turn out quality prints.

❌Skip this deal if: You like to tinker and fuss with things or want to use a dedicated print server system like OctoPrint.

I've been fooling with 3D printers for a long time; my first one came in pieces and needed a trip to the hardware store to assemble. It's a hobby I enjoy and making something useful or fun from a spool of plastic wire is fascinating.

I'm also not averse to messing with stuff. The "best" printer I have requires constant attention and manual calibration once in a while, and I need to use a USB thumb drive to copy files for printing. However, I still enjoy it, and it's a workhorse.

I wanted something a bit different, though. For starters, I want to start using carbon fiber filament and not have to change out a worn nozzle with every spool. For a few years, printers that connect through Wi-Fi and can be controlled through the web or from an app were available and I even bought one. I hated it and it was constantly breaking down; Craigslist help me make it someone else's problem and I don't miss it at all.

I've seen about a million reviews of the Creality K1C and it seems to be exactly what I'm looking for. It even includes a built-in camera that uses "AI" to detect issues during the printing process to keep you from wasting expensive CF filament. Best of all, it doesn't have a bunch of known issues like my last one did.

Creality K1C - CF 3D Printer - Unbox & Setup - YouTube Watch On

I relentlessly obsess over buying anything and it's not something I enjoy doing; I'm definitely not a typical shopper. I knew this was the printer I wanted and being able to save $130 was enough to get me to click that button.