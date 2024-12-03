The ONLY workout earbuds I'll ever wear are 31% off for Cyber Monday (for now!)

Ever since I reviewed the Shokz OpenFit last November, they became my irreplaceable companion for a dozen running races and hundreds of casual runs and walks. I've tried other fitness earbuds both professionally and casually; none of them match my OpenFits for casual, forget-they're-there comfort. And thanks to this going-going-gone Cyber Monday sale, they're 31% off ($124) for Cyber Monday.

Shokz specializes in bone conduction headphones like the OpenRun Pro. Even though they leave your ear canals fully unobstructed, the through-bone sound has always been an adjustment for me, which is why the OpenFit's dolphin shape directing traditional speaker sound into your canals without blocking them was such a revelation for me! They'll never fall off, and they keep you aware of your surroundings during races or on busy trails with zooming cyclists.

Shokz OpenFit: was $179.95 now $124.95 at Amazon The Shokz OpenFit offer 7-hour battery life with a 28-hour case and a 1-hour charge to 100%. They have IP54 water resistance, good enough to withstand a year of my sweat and rainy days. Although the touch controls are somewhat finicky and you can't isolate your surroundings like with traditional earbuds, I still prefer their unique design to little pods that constantly fall from your ears during runs.

If that cost is a little too high for you, its newer, cheaper sibling is also on sale: the Shokz OpenFit Air, which has a rebalanced design that's supposed to feel slightly more comfortable and a new sound balance that's especially good at mids and highs. As a downside, it has shorter battery life and less pronounced bass. At $99 (17% off), the OpenFit Airs are a solid compromise.

Shokz OpenFit Air: was $119.95 now $99.95 at Amazon The OpenFit Air earbuds are normally $60 cheaper but are now only $25 cheaper thanks to Cyber Monday. These airy earbuds are technically heavier than the OpenFits but have a different balance that puts a bit less pressure on your ears. Our reviewer was impressed by their sound quality.

True audiophiles would probably scoff at the OpenFits sound quality compared to the best workout headphones from brands like Jabra and Jaybird — many of which are on sale for Cyber Monday, too. But that's not my priority: With traditional earbuds, I always have to worry about them falling out of my ears unless I find the perfect cups, and all it takes is one fall to mess up an earbud's sound for good.

With the Shokz OpenFits, not only will they stay hooked no matter how hard your feet pound the pavement, but you'll eventually forget they're even there! Once I'm in the zone, I just experience the sound of my playlist while my ear canals relax and feel the wind passing me by.

While the sound isn't as loud as traditional earbuds, they're more than loud enough to hear everything clearly at the middle volume. And these OpenFits easily lasted for my 20-miler race with battery to spare, and after you get used to their presence, you'll forget that the OpenFits are even there as you settle into the zone.

That's why I'd recommend at least trying the OpenFits if you're a runner. If you're like me, you'll have trouble going back to regular earbuds after that!