These incredible earbuds just dropped to stocking stuffer prices

I've reviewed dozens of headphones and earbuds in my time as a tech reviewer and, despite their budget price, I regularly find myself popping CMF Buds Pro 2 in my ears. Now you can learn why thanks to this record-low Black Friday price of $47, valid for all four amazing colors.

Once your loved ones pull these out of their stockings and pop them into their ears they'll understand why I love them so much. Aside from the supremely comfortable fit, CMF Buds Pro 2 have the coolest case among any earbuds you'll find today. Why? That nifty silver dial you see in the picture above, of course.

That dial is more than just a fidget spinner — although you could always disable it and make it just that. It can be customized to do all sorts of things like play or pause, skip forward or backward, toggle your favorite voice assistant, answer calls, or just adjust the volume without having to look at your phone. It's both a button and a dial, so you can assign half a dozen different commands to it!

CMF Buds Pro 2: $69 $47 at Amazon Earbuds have been boring for years, but CMF makes them fun again! Sporting active noise canceling and a charging case that does more than you ever imagined, this 32% off deal will make you and everyone around you smile.

✅Recommended if: You want a pair of ANC earbuds capable of high res audio with fun colors and a charging case that's filled to the brim with functionality you never expected was possible.

❌Skip this deal if: You want the best sound quality possible. These aren't bad at all but there's a reason some earbuds are $200 or more.

CMF Buds Pro 2 feature active noise cancelation that's great for noisy environments or long commutes, a feature that was once reserved for only the most premium earbuds around.

Each bud features a 60mAh battery inside which ensures that you'll get 10 hours of constant listening before having to charge them, too. Of course, docking them in that nifty charging case charges the buds, so it doesn't take long to drop them in for a top-up and keep listening throughout the day.

Even if these didn't come with such a great, functional case, they'd still be a superb choice because of the fit and quality. Thankfully, that case is more than just a cherry on top of this sweet deal: it's what truly sets CMF Buds Pro 2 apart from the pack!