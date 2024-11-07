My favorite flagship earbuds from EarFun are already on sale before Black Friday

EarFun is one of the most underrated audio brands to exist in the market. The EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds are thoroughly premium and fresh out of the oven. So it's really hard to believe that this August 2024 release is already on sale — and it's not even Black Friday yet!

Don't wait around for Samsung's Black Friday discounts to get a good pair of wireless earbuds. I wholeheartedly recommend the fabulous EarFun Air Pro 4 wireless earbuds for top-notch sound quality, an uber-comfortable fit, and state-of-the-art features. Amazon is offering 27% off these buds at the moment, bringing the price down from $89.99 to a more budget-friendly $65.99.

EarFun gives you everything and more for very little money. You get Google Fast Pair and support for codecs like Qualcomm aptX Adaptive and LDAC. Even the battery life is awesome, lasting for several days with heavy use. These hi-res earbuds are even Auracast-ready, which makes them incredibly future-proof. These are some of the many reasons why the Air Pro 4 are our top budget pick for the best wireless earbuds.

EarFun Air Pro 4: $89.99 $65.99 at Amazon The EarFun Air Pro 4 wireless earbuds just came out in August 2024, so it comes as a very welcome surprise to see them 27% off already. You can these nearly-$100 earbuds for a lot more accessible price tag while this pre-Black Friday deal lasts. Equipped with premium features like Bluetooth Auracast, LDAC, and hi-res audio support, these are some high-end earbuds that sound good, look good, and feel good. The deal ends in just a couple hours, so don't wait if you're interested!

✅Recommended if: you want all the best audio codecs for audiophiles; finding comfortable earbuds is tough for you; you want something with Bluetooth Auracast to be future-proof; longevity of battery life is very important to you; you want wireless charging.

❌Skip this deal if: you want a more robust dust-proof rating; colorful options are high up on your list of must-haves.

Back when I reviewed the last-gen EarFun Air Pro 3 buds, I said that they set the bar for 2023. Somehow, EarFun managed to one-up itself this year. The 2024 follow-up isn't just as good as its prequel — it beats it fair and square.

You'll be hard-pressed to find such an awesome mix of features for so less, especially with this deal which slashes a neat 27% off the retail price. EarFun even threw in wireless charging and LED lights to indicate the battery life of the buds.

The only area where the EarFun Air Pro 4 earbuds are lacking is ingress protection. You get an IPX5 splash-proof rating with these buds, which is mediocre at best. Other than that, everything else is a home run.