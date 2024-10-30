The Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra just got a surprise pre-Black Friday deal and it's the lowest price we've ever seen

No Android smartwatch can do more than the Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra, and now you can save more money than ever with this incredible early Black Friday deal from Amazon. Get the Galaxy Watch Ultra for under $500 for the first time ever on the black and orange colorways, but hurry because supplies are limited and this deal won't last forever.

As Michael noted in our Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra review, this is the smartwatch for folks who want to do it all from their wrist. It's got an incredibly bright 3,000-nit OLED display — that's brighter than your phone if you're counting — a super fast processor, tons of storage, and battery life that'll last days even with sleep tracking and GPS usage.

It's also got cutting-edge health sensors on the underside, helping you better understand your health and changes over time. Plus, thanks to Samsung's untouchable software commitment, you'll be rocking this bad boy for years to come while still enjoying the latest features. We've already seen some amazing early Black Friday deals pop up and this is one of the best ones yet!

Android's best wearable just got its best discount

Samsung's previous "pro-level" watch was the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro which offered multi-day battery life and additional features over the standard Galaxy Watch line, plus a more professional style to it.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Watch Ultra goes all in on the luxury look with its black and silver "squircle" design that's a melding of round and square shapes. The orange colorway has a more aggressive athletic look to it, giving you the option of swapping out the straps to better match the feel you're going for.

Additionally, as Michael points out in our Galaxy Watch Ultra review, the Watch Ultra provides the most accurate health tracking of any Samsung smartwatch we've tested, matching that of the best Garmin and a dedicated heart rate strap.

When comparing the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro and Galaxy Watch Ultra, you'll also find the Watch Ultra comes out on top with its bright display, faster performance, double the storage, and both better battery life and more accurate GPS and health monitoring.

Of course, being as ultra as it is, the Galaxy Watch Ultra is a bit larger and more cumbersome than other models. It also doesn't have a physically rotating crown or bezel — something Samsung smartwatches have been slowly ditching over the past few years — which has been a big annoyance for folks who love more physical interaction. If those things don't bother you, though, you won't find a better deal anywhere for the foreseeable future.