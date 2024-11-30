Walmart's Cyber Monday sale has been unveiled, and it's sooner than you think — dates, early phone deals, and what you can expect

Black Friday may have just ended, but Walmart is already turning its attention to Cyber Monday with a bounty of fresh phone deals and other discounted tech for your perusal.

If you're like me, you may still be recovering from the madness that was Black Friday — but as they say, there's no rest for the wicked. Walmart has dropped a press release to announce that its Cyber Monday sale will kick off on December 1st (one day before the official event) with deals being exclusive to paying Walmart Plus members until 8pm EST.

So what deals can you expect when the sale goes live? When does Cyber Monday at Walmart end? No matter what your question is, you'll find the answer (and a selection of early deals) in this guide.

Cyber Monday Walmart phone deals

Walmart Plus: was $98 now $49 off the annual plan Walmart Plus members will get access to the Cyber Monday deals at 5pm EST on December 1st, hours before everyone else. There's also a ton of other benefits to a membership, such as free shipping and fuel discounts, so if you're interested, I'd recommend signing up to get 50% off your first year. There's also a free trial available, but you'll lose eligibility for this deal if you take that route.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 256GB (Verizon): $1,349 From $36.09 with activation, plus $500 e-gift card at Walmart The Galaxy S24 Ultra was one of the most powerful Android phones released in 2024, with a gorgeous AMOLED display (and embedded S Pen stylus), upgraded camera system, and seven years of OS/security updates guaranteed. Grab the phone through Walmart with Verizon activation and you'll score a major discount plus a free $500 e-gift card! If you'd rather buy the phone unlocked, Walmart is still selling the Ultra with a slick $350 Black Friday discount.

Redmagic 9S Pro 5G 256GB: $749 $615 at Walmart Mobile gamers, rejoice! The Redmagic 9S Pro, one of the best gaming phones released this year, is currently chilling with a $134 discount ahead of Walmart's Cyber Monday sale. This device boasts a glorious 6.8-inch AMOLED display with a powerful Snapdragon processor and 6,500mAh battery, making it perfect for those long gaming sessions.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 256GB: $1,099.99 $849 at Walmart The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is a cutting-edge flip phone with great AI-powered software, a durable folding hinge, and years of guaranteed software support. Walmart's leftover Black Friday sale (or should I say pre-Cyber Monday sale?) is selling the unlocked phone for only $849, a full $50 cheaper than Amazon's current pricing.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 512GB: $2,019.99 $1,489.97 at Walmart Need a tablet and a smartphone all in one? The Galaxy Z Fold 6 is the foldable phone for you, coming complete with two stunning AMOLED displays, a powerful Snapdragon chip, and all of the Galaxy AI software features you could ever need. Grab the 512GB configuration of the phone from Walmart today and you'll score a whopping $530 off the regular retail price.

Belkin BoostCharge 10,000mAh Power Bank: $29.95 $15 at Walmart No, this isn't a smartphone, but if your device has ever run out of battery life at an inconvenient time, you'll know that a reliable power bank is just as essential. This Belkin BoostCharge portable charger comes with 10,000mAh of bring-anywhere battery life, plus an included USB-C to USB-A power cable for all of your most-important devices. Pick one up from Walmart today and you'll get 50% off your purchase!

Cyber Monday FAQ

When does Walmart's Cyber Monday sale start?

Walmart's Cyber Monday sale starts on Sunday, December 1st at 5pm EST for Walmart Plus members, while non-members will need to wait until 8pm EST to enjoy the savings. The discounts will continue until midnight EST on Monday, December 2nd.

When is Cyber Monday?

Cyber Monday is traditionally the Monday after Black Friday. The event was first launched by retailers as an attempt to encourage customers to shop online. The plan apparently worked, as Cyber Monday is now considered to be one of the biggest sale events of the year.

Does Cyber Monday have better deals than Black Friday?

Black Friday typically has better deals than Cyber Monday, but many retailers will extend their offerings (or launch entirely new deals) in preparation for the event. Cyber Monday is also known for being a great time to make smaller purchases in the wake of Black Friday.