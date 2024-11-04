Best Buy just kicked off its Black Friday sale early — here are the Android deals in my cart right now

November may have just started, but Best Buy has decided to launch its Black Friday sale early, unleashing a bounty of sweet tech deals all across its site. If you're on the hunt for a new Android gadget and you don't want to scroll through endless pages of product listings, you're in luck: I've gathered some of the best Black Friday Best Buy deals for Android users into this guide.

The offers on display range from early holiday deals like 50% off the Motorola Razr (2023) to a whopping $150 off the OnePlus 12 (one of our favorite phones released this year), plus there are additional savings up for grabs if you activate your device with a carrier or do a trade-in through Best Buy. Needless to say, we'll be covering Black Friday deals through the end of the month, but if you want to get some holiday shopping done early, now's your chance.

Black Friday deals

OnePlus 12 256GB: $799.99 $649.99 at Best Buy Our top pick for the best overall Android phone that money can buy today, the eye-catching OnePlus 12 boasts a powerful Snapdragon processor, two days of battery life, and the best camera tech we've ever seen in a OnePlus flagship. Grab it unlocked from Best Buy during the early Black Friday sale and you'll score a straight $150 discount, the same price drop that we encountered during last month's Big Deal Days sale event.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus (Wi-Fi) 128GB: $599.99 $479.99 at Best Buy Samsung's fan-friendly Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus features a vibrant 12.3-inch display with up to 20 hours of battery life and enough processing power to handle most tasks with ease. Pick up the 128GB configuration from Best Buy and you'll save $120, no strings attached. That's a few bucks less than Amazon's current discount, but Best Buy is sweetening the deal by throwing in some free security software and three months of YouTube Premium streaming for free.

Motorola Razr (2023) 128GB: $699.99 $349.99 at Best Buy Interested in foldable phones but would rather not spend a ton of cash? Check out this early Black Friday deal that drops a whopping 50% off the Motorola Razr (2023), a last-gen flip phone with a gorgeous 144Hz folding display and vegan leather finish.

Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2: $279.99 $199.99 at Best Buy The Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 are our favorite wireless earbuds for Android devices in 2024, thanks to their expert blend of great sound quality with premium features like active noise cancellation and spatial audio support. With a retail price of $279.99, the Jabra buds already offered a ton of value for the money, but thanks to Best Buy's sale, they're currently sitting with a slick $80 discount.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 256GB: $999.99 $899.99 at Best Buy Complete with a glorious QHD+ display, Snapdragon chipset, and seven years of OS updates guaranteed, the Galaxy S24 Plus proves that the middle child is not to be overlooked if you're on the hunt for a perfectly-balanced smartphone. Grab the phone unlocked from Best Buy and you'll enjoy a nice $100 off, or activate the device through your carrier and increase the discount to $200 for a limited time.

Garmin Vivoactive 5 (42mm): $299.99 $249.99 at Best Buy Currently $50 off during Best Buy's early Black Friday sale, the Garmin Vivoactive 5 is a capable fitness watch with accurate health and fitness tracking metrics, over 30 pre-installed activity modes, and a vibrant AMOLED display that would look great next to any of the best Android smartwatches in the biz.

OnePlus 12R 256GB: $599.99 $529.99 at Best Buy OnePlus' entry into our list of the best cheap Android phones, the OnePlus 12R is a midrange beauty with a flagship-quality chipset, lovely AMOLED screen, and a shockingly-good primary camera for the price. Weeks before Black Friday officially arrives, Best Buy is carving a straight $70 off the 256GB configuration of the phone.

More Black Friday deals at Android Central