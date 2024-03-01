The best Garmin deals of March 2024: major discounts on our favorite fitness watches
Whether you're counting your steps around the office or counting laps in the pool, the best Garmin watch deals can help you closely monitor your health and fitness while saving some serious cash in the process.
Garmin produces wearable technology for all athletes regardless of skill level, without skimping on useful features and apps you'd expect to find in the best Android smartwatches.
The only problem is that some Garmin watches can be a bit expensive, so we've done the work of gathering all of the best discounted models into one simple guide. From the kid-friendly Garmin Bounce to the super-premium epix Pro (Gen 2), if you're hoping to buy a Garmin watch for cheap today, you've come to the right place.
Editor's choice
Garmin epix (Gen 2) 47mm:
$899.99 $699.99 at Best Buy
Currently $200 off at Best Buy, the epix (Gen 2) is a popular pick for folks who want a rugged, feature-packed fitness smartwatch. You get up to 16 days of battery life on a single charge (in smartwatch mode), plus an always-on AMOLED display, over 30 built-in sports apps, and all the 24/7 health and fitness tracking metrics you could ever need.
Our top picks
Garmin Forerunner 965:
$599.99 $539 at Amazon
Although it's not the major discount we were hoping for, you can save a nice 10% when you buy the Forerunner 965 from Amazon today. This is a watch that we called the "best premium" Garmin watch that money can buy, complete with an AMOLED display, titanium build, loads of built-in topographical maps, and more.
Garmin Forerunner 945:
$599.99 $299.99 at Walmart
Although it feels a bit dated compared to some 2024 smartwatches, the Forerunner 945 is still an excellent choice for athletes who want super-accurate health metrics and GPS. In fact, when the watch came out back in 2021, our only major complaint was its price. Thanks to this $300 discount from Walmart, that's no longer a problem.
Garmin Instinct 2X Solar:
$449.99 $418.98 at Amazon
If you're looking for something rugged and reliable, look no further than the Instinct 2X Solar. In addition to all the 24/7 health and fitness tracking features you'd expect from the brand, you also get virtually endless battery life thanks to the watch's solar charging capabilities. Head to Amazon for your purchase and you'll get a nice little 7% off.
Garmin Venu Sq 2:
$299.99 $209.37 at Walmart
Despite being a few years old, the Venu Sq 2 remains a nice choice for many people because it combines all of the comprehensive fitness tracking technology of other Garmin wearables with the sleek, lightweight look of a modern smartwatch. Grab the Venu Sq2 from Walmart today and you'll save over 90 bucks.
Garmin Instinct 2 45mm:
$299.99 $237.99 at Best Buy
If you don't need Solar charging support, you can grab the Standard Garmin Instinct 2 for just $237.99 at Best Buy today. The Instinct 2 still comes with a bounty of useful health and fitness tracking technology, plus a durable design and great battery life (even if you can't juice up using the power of the sun).
After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023.