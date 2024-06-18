Prime Day smartwatch deals — date predictions, early discounts, and FAQ

Amazon's biggest sale of the year is set to kick off sometime in July, but you may not have to wait to enjoy some amazing Prime Day smartwatch deals. Weeks before the sale event, we've already uncovered some outstanding discounts on some of our favorite wearables from the minds of Samsung, Google, Garmin, and beyond. Whether you need a basic fitness tracker of a feature-packed computer on your wrist, we've gathered all of our favorite smartwatch deals currently on the web below.

While we wait for the dates of Prime Day 2024 to be officially announced, we're also taking some time to answer all of your most burning questions about the event. What kind of deals can you expect? How can you find the best deals on Android smartwatches before and during the big sale? These inquiries and more will be addressed below. Didn't find the smartwatch discount you were hoping for today? Check back later: we'll keep updating this guide through the big sale (and possibly beyond).

Smartwatch deals

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 40mm: $299.99 $218 at Walmart Our favorite Android smartwatch on the market today, you can already score a whopping $81.99 discount on the Galaxy Watch 6 when you buy from Walmart this week. This is the biggest straight discount that we've ever seen on the 40mm watch, and it's unlikely that the price will drop much further when Prime Day hits.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm: $429.99 $269.99 at Amazon The Watch 6 and 6 Classic share all the same software tricks and hardware specs, except that the Classic is heavier thanks to the stylish stainless steel. So why upgrade? Aside from its "classic" look, this model brings back the rotating bezel for more exact physical controls, which we really enjoyed in our testing. Again, we've yet to see the price dip this low, so no reason to wait if you want one.

Garmin Vivoactive 4S (GPS): $329.99 $189 at Amazon Perfect for folks with smaller wrists, the compact Garmin Vivoactive 4S boasts up to seven days of battery life on a single charge plus all of the health and fitness tracking features that you'd expect from a Garmin watch. If you can afford to spend a little more, we'd go for one of the models listed above; but if you're trying to stay under $200, nothing beats this offer from Amazon.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm BT: $379.99 $148.72 at Walmart 2021's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is also seeing an excellent $200 discount, thanks to the folks at Walmart. Essentially, you're getting this for over $100 less than the new Watch 6 Classic, if you want the style and Wear OS integration and don't care that it won't get the same number of years of software support.

Fossil Gen 6 44mm: $299 $148.48 at Amazon Despite its age, the Fossil Gen 6 remains a stylish and feature-packed smartwatch that comes with a Qualcomm chip, loads of activity-tracking features, and great battery life with super-fast charging. Right now, you can snag one and get a whopping 50% discount.

Garmin Forerunner 55: $199 $179.95 at Amazon Still one of our favorite Garmin watches years after its initial launch, this watch has key fitness essentials like daily suggested workouts, recovery time, and intensity minutes, with two weeks or 20 GPS hours of battery life. The Forerunner 55 isn't a looker with its MIP display, but it's a proper starting point for first-time Garmin runners that won't break the bank or compromise on important features.

Garmin Epix Gen 2 (Steel): $899 $599 at Amazon If you don't want to compromise on anything, the Epix lineup is what you need. You're essentially getting all of the top-end Forerunner software and more, plus an AMOLED display and proper titanium material instead of plastic. $300 off is a rare perk for such an expensive device, so don't wait if you want one.

COROS PACE 2: $200 $179 at Amazon One of our very favorite running watches, the COROS PACE 2 weighs as light as a fitness tracker and can last an absurd 20 days per charge, or 30 hours with GPS tracking. It'll help you work towards your running goals by telling you how hard you're training and when you're fully recovered.

Prime Day FAQ

When is Prime Day?

Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day will occur sometime in July, but we don't have the exact dates just yet. That being said, the sale event typically happens around the middle of the month, so we can assume that will be the case again this year. We'll update this page once the dates are confirmed. In the meantime, there are plenty of offers currently available from Amazon and many of its biggest competitors, such as Best Buy and Walmart.

How can I find the best smartwatch deals during Prime Day?

If you're hoping to invest in some Android tech this Prime Day, we recommend keeping an eye on our site for the latest deals and news. For everything else, consider signing up for one of Amazon's newsletters or use a website like Camelcamelcamel.com to see some live price tracking.

Do I have to be an Amazon Prime member?

Prime Day was specifically designed to benefit paying Prime subscribers, so you'll need to be a member to enjoy the vast majority of deals during the sale. If you haven't signed up yet, it's worth noting that Amazon offers a 30-day free trial that lets you explore all of the benefits of a Prime subscription without paying a dime. After the 30 days wrap up, Prime memberships start at $14.99 per month.