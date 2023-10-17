The best Black Friday smartwatch deals (so far) — discounted Garmin, Samsung, Fitbit, and more

It may only be October, but the Black Friday smartwatch deals are already pouring in. While discounts are sure to get more epic as we approach the finish line, you can find discounts on a lot of our favorite wearables today — if you know where to look.

For example, you can currently get $30 off the new Galaxy Watch 6 or a whopping 34% discount on the Fossil Gen 6.

That's only the tip of the iceberg, and we expect many of our other favorite Android smartwatches to get discounted in the coming weeks.

Keep reading to see all of the smartwatch deals that are available now, and check back later if you don't find anything today: we'll keep updating this list with new offers until Black Friday hits on November 24th.

Black Friday smartwatch deals

1. Garmin Vivoactive 4S: $330 $175.99 at Amazon Perhaps our favorite last-gen Garmin, it's since been surpassed by the Vivoactive 5 but holds up extremely well, with its stainless steel design, MIP display capable of displaying animated workouts, music storage, advanced sleep tracking, and 8-day battery life. Right now, the watch is a jaw-dropping 47% off at Amazon. Price comparison: Walmart - $228

2. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro (Limited Edition): $249.99 $174.99 at Amazon Prime Day may be over, but Amazon is still dropping huge discounts on Amazfit watches, including this limited edition GTR 3 Pro, a feature-packed (albeit slightly old) smartwatch with excellent battery life and 5ATM water resistance. Right now you can grab this watch and save a sweet 30% on your purchase. Price comparison: Best Buy - $139.99 (Standard model)

3. Garmin epix (Gen 2): $899.99 $649.99 at Amazon It's far from cheap, but the Garmin epix (Gen 2) is usually so expensive that this is your one chance to get one and still save some money for rent. This is the top-tier watch will all of Garmin's latest training software, a titanium build that's lighter than the steel model, dual-band tracking, Sapphire glass with 10ATM water resistance, full-color maps on a bright AMOLED display, and literally dozens of other perks too numerous to mention here. Price comparison: Best Buy - $899

4. Amazfit GTS 2: $99.99 $49.99 at Amazon It's not the most powerful watch on the list by a wide margin, but when it comes to value, this deal is tough to beat. Right now you can get the Amazfit GTS 2 for a mere $49.99 at Amazon, a stellar 50% price drop. This fitness tracker boasts up to 14 days of battery life, 5ATM water resistance, and over 70 pre-installed activity modes. Price comparison: Walmart - $69.99 | Best Buy - $79.99

5. Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5: $350 $279.99 at Amazon One of our top picks for the best Android watch, the TicWatch Pro 5 has a fantastic 3-day battery life, the same Snapdragon chip, RAM, and (similar) rotating crown as the Pixel Watch 2 — except with a 1.43-inch display instead of 1.2 inches — and plenty of fitness tools. It's the watch to buy if the new Pixel Watch 2 is just out of your price range. Price comparison: Walmart - $289.99

6. Garmin Venu 2: $399.99 $264.95 at Amazon In our review, we said that the Garmin Venu 2 "would be almost perfect if it were $100 cheaper." Well, thanks to Amazon, you can save even more as it's currently 35% off. It has a gorgeous AMOLED display, 11 days of battery life, and an attractive stainless steel bezel, and it weighs (and costs) a heck of a lot less than the Epix 2. Price comparison: Best Buy - $297.99 | Walmart - $261.55

9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6: $300 $267.47 at Amazon The Galaxy Watch 6 has a 40-hour battery life, a thin-bordered 1.3-inch display with sapphire glass, a very lightweight design that's both water-resistant and shock-resistant, a new low-lag Exynos chip with extra RAM, and the promise of at least four years of speedy Wear OS updates. It's the best Android watch on this list, and it's rare to get a discount on a device that's only two months old! Price comparison: Best Buy - $269.99

Black Friday FAQ

When do Black Friday sales start? Although Black Friday doesn't officially begin until November 24th, or the day after Thanksgiving, it seems like retailers have been launching their seasonal shopping events earlier every year. In most cases, you can expect many of the biggest retailers — I'm talking about folks like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart — to kick off massive sales on the first of November or sooner. Suffice to say, we'll be sharing all the best tech deals as they go live in the coming weeks.