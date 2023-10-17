The best Black Friday smartwatch deals (so far) — discounted Garmin, Samsung, Fitbit, and more
Why wait until Black Friday? These wearables are discounted today!
It may only be October, but the Black Friday smartwatch deals are already pouring in. While discounts are sure to get more epic as we approach the finish line, you can find discounts on a lot of our favorite wearables today — if you know where to look.
For example, you can currently get $30 off the new Galaxy Watch 6 or a whopping 34% discount on the Fossil Gen 6.
That's only the tip of the iceberg, and we expect many of our other favorite Android smartwatches to get discounted in the coming weeks.
Keep reading to see all of the smartwatch deals that are available now, and check back later if you don't find anything today: we'll keep updating this list with new offers until Black Friday hits on November 24th.
Quick links
- Samsung Galaxy Watch 6:
$300$260.14 at Amazon
- Fossil Gen 6 44mm:
$299$196.99 at Amazon
- Garmin Vivoactive 4S 40mm:
$329.99$264.95 at Amazon
- Amazfit GTR 3 Pro:
$249.99$174.99 at Amazon
- Smartwatch deals: Best Buy | Walmart | Amazon | Samsung | Dell
- Fitness tracker deals: Best Buy | Walmart | Amazon | Dell
Black Friday smartwatch deals
1. Garmin Vivoactive 4S:
$330 $175.99 at Amazon
Perhaps our favorite last-gen Garmin, it's since been surpassed by the Vivoactive 5 but holds up extremely well, with its stainless steel design, MIP display capable of displaying animated workouts, music storage, advanced sleep tracking, and 8-day battery life. Right now, the watch is a jaw-dropping 47% off at Amazon.
Price comparison: Walmart - $228
2. Amazfit GTR 3 Pro (Limited Edition):
$249.99 $174.99 at Amazon
Prime Day may be over, but Amazon is still dropping huge discounts on Amazfit watches, including this limited edition GTR 3 Pro, a feature-packed (albeit slightly old) smartwatch with excellent battery life and 5ATM water resistance. Right now you can grab this watch and save a sweet 30% on your purchase.
Price comparison: Best Buy - $139.99 (Standard model)
3. Garmin epix (Gen 2):
$899.99 $649.99 at Amazon
It's far from cheap, but the Garmin epix (Gen 2) is usually so expensive that this is your one chance to get one and still save some money for rent. This is the top-tier watch will all of Garmin's latest training software, a titanium build that's lighter than the steel model, dual-band tracking, Sapphire glass with 10ATM water resistance, full-color maps on a bright AMOLED display, and literally dozens of other perks too numerous to mention here.
Price comparison: Best Buy - $899
4. Amazfit GTS 2:
$99.99 $49.99 at Amazon
It's not the most powerful watch on the list by a wide margin, but when it comes to value, this deal is tough to beat. Right now you can get the Amazfit GTS 2 for a mere $49.99 at Amazon, a stellar 50% price drop. This fitness tracker boasts up to 14 days of battery life, 5ATM water resistance, and over 70 pre-installed activity modes.
Price comparison: Walmart - $69.99 | Best Buy - $79.99
5. Mobvoi TicWatch Pro 5:
$350 $279.99 at Amazon
One of our top picks for the best Android watch, the TicWatch Pro 5 has a fantastic 3-day battery life, the same Snapdragon chip, RAM, and (similar) rotating crown as the Pixel Watch 2 — except with a 1.43-inch display instead of 1.2 inches — and plenty of fitness tools. It's the watch to buy if the new Pixel Watch 2 is just out of your price range.
Price comparison: Walmart - $289.99
6. Garmin Venu 2:
$399.99 $264.95 at Amazon
In our review, we said that the Garmin Venu 2 "would be almost perfect if it were $100 cheaper." Well, thanks to Amazon, you can save even more as it's currently 35% off. It has a gorgeous AMOLED display, 11 days of battery life, and an attractive stainless steel bezel, and it weighs (and costs) a heck of a lot less than the Epix 2.
Price comparison: Best Buy - $297.99 | Walmart - $261.55
7. Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm BT:
$379.99 $179 at Walmart
2021's Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is also seeing an excellent $200 discount, thanks to the folks at Walmart. More powerful and slightly more traditional-looking than the standard Watch 4, the Classic boasts some stainless steel heft and a real rotating bezel that we absolutely love.
Price comparison: Best Buy - $279.99 | Amazon - $267.47
8. Fossil Gen 6 44mm:
$299 $197.50 at Amazon
The Fossil Gen 6 is a stylish and feature-packed smartwatch that comes with a Qualcomm chip, loads of activity-tracking features, and great battery life with super-fast charging. Right now you can snag one for 33% off.
Price comparison: Best Buy - $299
9. Samsung Galaxy Watch 6:
$300 $267.47 at Amazon
The Galaxy Watch 6 has a 40-hour battery life, a thin-bordered 1.3-inch display with sapphire glass, a very lightweight design that's both water-resistant and shock-resistant, a new low-lag Exynos chip with extra RAM, and the promise of at least four years of speedy Wear OS updates. It's the best Android watch on this list, and it's rare to get a discount on a device that's only two months old!
Price comparison: Best Buy - $269.99
10. Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro:
$449.99 From $329 at Amazon
If you want something a little more rugged, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro ticks all of the boxes with a durable titanium construction, advanced health and temperature sensors, and up to three days of battery life. Pick up the Bluetooth model today and you'll instantly save 27%. If you want the $500 LTE version, you'll also get a 28% discount.
Price comparison: Best Buy - $449.99 | Walmart - $329
Black Friday FAQ
When do Black Friday sales start?
Although Black Friday doesn't officially begin until November 24th, or the day after Thanksgiving, it seems like retailers have been launching their seasonal shopping events earlier every year. In most cases, you can expect many of the biggest retailers — I'm talking about folks like Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart — to kick off massive sales on the first of November or sooner. Suffice to say, we'll be sharing all the best tech deals as they go live in the coming weeks.
Should I buy a fitness tracker or smartwatch?
Whether you should buy a fitness tracker or smartwatch comes down to you, your budget, and how you plan to use your new device. As wearable technology advances, the distinction between smartwatches and fitness trackers is becoming increasingly blurred. Tech companies and smartwatch producers alike are introducing high-tech devices that are basically computers on your wrist, while even the simplest fitness trackers now have features like GPS and voice assistance.
If you just want a device that will take your workouts to the next level, save some cash and buy a fitness tracker like the Fitbit Charge 5. If, on the other hand, you want something comprehensive that will unite all of your personal tech and help you manage every aspect of your life, then a smartwatch like the Galaxy Watch 6 is just what you need.
Get the Android Central Newsletter
Instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
After years of working as a freelancer, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a deals and commerce writer before being brought into the fold as a staff writer in early 2023. When he's not sharing his thoughts on smartphones, wireless carriers, and streaming services, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child.
- Michael L HicksSenior Editor, VR/AR and fitness