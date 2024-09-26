This Samsung Galaxy S24 FE preorder deal might just get you $400 OFF — here's how it works

Heads up, Samsung fans: the Galaxy S24 FE was quietly unveiled this morning, and we're already seeing some preorder deals that deserve your immediate attention. Grab the fan-edition smartphone directly from Samsung, and you'll be eligible to receive up to $400 off when you trade in an old or broken device. Samsung is particularly interested in taking Galaxy models, so open up your old device drawer and see how much you can save.

To make the deal even sweeter, Samsung will hook you up with a 50% discount on the Galaxy Watch FE or Galaxy Buds FE when you bundle your purchase with the phone. The deals are likely to change when the phone drops on October 3rd, so don't wait too long if you're interested.

Like past "Fan Edition" devices from Samsung, the Galaxy S24 FE is designed for users who want the flagship experience at a considerably lower cost. Starting at $649.99 for the 128GB version, the new device boasts a vibrant 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display with an Exynos 2400e chipset and all of the AI-powered software features that have made Samsung so popular lately. Today's Galaxy S24 FE launch also revealed a device with an upgraded 4,700mAh battery, 50MP primary camera, and Samsung's new algorithm-powered "ProVision Engine", designed to enhance picture quality and increase detail in real time.

In addition to the trade-in credit described above, preordering the S24 FE from Samsung before October 3rd will get you three free months of YouTube Premium, four months of SiriusXM streaming, a 30-day trial of ArcSite, and more.