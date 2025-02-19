The best Motorola Razr Plus (2024) deals of February 2025 — epic offers from $5.99/month, straight discounts, and more

It's no secret that we're big fans of Motorola's contributions to the foldable phone space, but one thing we haven't done is gather all of the best Razr Plus (2024) deals into one guide. Well, that changes today. I've scoured every corner of the web to find the best discounts on the beloved flip phone, so if you're ready to buy, you've come to the right place.

I'm talking about offers that knock the price of the Razr Plus (2024) down to just $5.99 per month at AT&T, no trade-in required, or this no-strings Amazon deal that carves a whopping 42% off the unlocked phone.

Easily one of the best flip phones on the market today, the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) boasts a powerful Snapdragon chipset with a bright and spacious cover display, excellent camera tech, and a vegan leather finish that's nothing short of luxurious. The battle of the Galaxy Z Flip 6 vs. Razr Plus (2024) is sure to rage on for a while yet, but if you've decided to pick up Motorola's latest foldable, this is the place to be.

Patrick Farmer eCommerce Editor Patrick Farmer (he/him) is a no-nonsense deal hunter who uses his 10+ years of experience to find the best prices and offer practical shopping advice to our readers. Whether you need a new smartphone, TV, streaming service, or phone carrier, if Patrick recommends a deal, you know it's worth your attention.

Top Motorola Razr Plus deals

Motorola Razr Plus (2024) 256GB: $999.99 $579.99 at Amazon A leftover offer from Amazon's recent Presidents' Day sale, you can still score a straight 42% off the Razr Plus (2024) when you buy the phone unlocked today. No trade-in necessary and no eligibility requirements whatsoever, just good old-fashioned savings. The offer might end soon, though, so act fast.

Motorola Razr Plus (2024) 256GB: $999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy Although it's not quite as nice as Amazon's offer, you can also get a straight $300 knocked off the price of the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) if you order it unlocked from Best Buy today. The retailer will even hook you up with a free month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, plus there's some trade-in credit up for grabs.

Motorola Razr Plus (2024) 256GB: $999.99 $5.99/month with qualified unlimited plan at AT&T Purchase the Razr Plus and add a line with (or upgrade to) a qualifying unlimited plan and AT&T will drop the price of the phone down to $5.99 per month for 36 months. No trade-in required!

Motorola Razr Plus (2024) 256GB: $999.99 $599.99, plus up to $600 with new line on most plans at T-Mobile If the Hot Pink variant of the Razr Plus caught your eye, order it from T-Mobile and you'll get $400 off straight away, alongside up to $600 off when you add an eligible line to your wireless service. That could make the flip phone free if you play your cards right!

FAQ

Is the Motorola Razr Plus (2024) worth it?

Absolutely. The clamshell device is just as impressive as Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 6 in just about every way imaginable, but it goes on sale way more often. You get efficient Android performance thanks to the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3s processor, plus a great camera with a 2X telephoto sensor, Moto AI software features, and a durable folding hinge.

The Razr Plus doesn't get quite as many software updates as Samsung's 2024 flip phone, but that's a small price to pay when you consider how many deals are regularly available for the device. After all, there's a reason we called it the "perfect flip phone" in our 4.5/5-star review.

Will there be a Motorola Razr Plus released in 2025?

Although we don't have any official information just yet, a number of rumors and leaks have suggested that we should be getting a new Motorola Razr Plus at some point this year.

This 2025 is expected to retain its vegan leather finish and large cover display, with the same Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset that powers the Galaxy S25 series and OnePlus 13 under the hood. You can also expect the phone to sport some new and improved AI features. If we're lucky, Motorola will keep the $999 price tag for the 2025 phone, but there's a chance it'll go up a bit, à la Google's latest offerings.