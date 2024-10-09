The best budget OnePlus phone gets even cheaper with a 23% discount during October Prime Day

Amazon is back with a whole slew of October Prime Day phone deals, and this one's a great pick for those who are on a serious budget. Amazon has slashed 23% off the price of the OnePlus Nord N30 5G, marking an additional $70 off a phone that's already under $300 and bringing this device back to its lowest price ever.

We love the Nord N30 for its 5G capabilities, as well as for its battery life and overall design, despite being an economy-level device.

See all the October Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

OnePlus Nord N30 5G: $299.99 $229.99 at Amazon for October Prime Day The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is our favorite budget OnePlus phone, and at a 23% discount, it's an even better value pick than ever. The N30 5G is nothing too special when it comes to pure specs, but it punches up well above its price class with a sleek design, all-day battery life, and an array of useful software features.

✅Recommended if: you want a phone with a 3.5mm headphone jack; battery life and charging speeds are important to you when selecting a phone; you want something affordable that doesn't necessarily feel cheap.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather go with a more premium phone; gaming performance is a high priority for you; you need more than one OS update.

The OnePlus Nord N30 5G is the best budget pick OnePlus phone, and this is the lowest price we've ever seen for the unlocked device. It comes with 128GB of storage, a 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor, 8GB of RAM, and a 6.7-inch screen—all for under $200. Other things we liked about this release was the inclusion of a 3.5mm jack and a microSD slot for expanded storage, along with its impressively long battery life and its super fast charging.

Gaming performance certainly leaves something to be desired, and some prefer phones with more than just one OS update, but if you are just going for all-time-lows in the budget department, this is one of the best Prime Day OnePlus deals around.