The Galaxy A36 5G was just announced, but you can ALREADY score $150 off at Samsung — here's how

Samsung's latest midrange masterpiece was just announced, but I've already uncovered a Galaxy A36 deal that deserves your immediate attention. Buy the A series device directly from the source and you'll be eligible for up to $150 of trade-in credit, a deal that could knock the price of the phone down to a mere $249.99. Samsung will also hook you up with some bundle opportunities and three free months of Peacock Premium, so it's seriously a gift that keeps on giving.
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G: $399.99 From $249.99 with trade-in at Samsung
Order the new Galaxy A36 5G from Samsung today and you'll be eligible for up to $150 of trade-in credit, plus 60% off the Galaxy Buds FE when you bundle. Your purchase will also come with three free months of Peacock Premium, six months of SiriusXM, and a few other free subscriptions, so take a look at the product page to see everything that's included.
Samsung is being pretty generous with its trade-in credit right now, offering the max amount for phones dating back to 2020's Galaxy A11 — so dig up those old devices and see how much you can save!
Although Samsung's A Series never gets as much press attention as the OEM's flagships, these midrange devices typically make up a huge chunk of the Android phones sold every year, and it isn't hard to see why when you look at the specs. The new Galaxy A36 5G, for instance, boasts a gorgeous 6.7-inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of brightness, while under the hood you'll enjoy an efficient Octa-core processor and 5,000mAh battery. Like most of the best Samsung phones, the software promise with the A36 is also excellent, guaranteeing six years of OS/security updates.
If you prefer the simplicity of unlocked phones, you can buy the Galaxy A36 from Amazon or Best Buy and get a free $50 gift card with your purchase, no strings attached. If, however, you have an old or broken phone lying around, why not use Samsung's trade-in tool to see how much you can save? After all, you're looking at over $350 of potential credit and free stuff, and as you know, every penny counts when you're shopping for smartphones.
