The Galaxy A36 5G was just announced, but you can ALREADY score $150 off at Samsung — here's how

Deals
By published

Some excellent bundle discounts are also up for grabs.

Galaxy A36 5G lifestyle ad
(Image credit: Samsung)

Samsung's latest midrange masterpiece was just announced, but I've already uncovered a Galaxy A36 deal that deserves your immediate attention. Buy the A series device directly from the source and you'll be eligible for up to $150 of trade-in credit, a deal that could knock the price of the phone down to a mere $249.99. Samsung will also hook you up with some bundle opportunities and three free months of Peacock Premium, so it's seriously a gift that keeps on giving. 

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G:$399.99 From $249.99 with trade-in at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A36 5G: $399.99 From $249.99 with trade-in at Samsung

Order the new Galaxy A36 5G from Samsung today and you'll be eligible for up to $150 of trade-in credit, plus 60% off the Galaxy Buds FE when you bundle. Your purchase will also come with three free months of Peacock Premium, six months of SiriusXM, and a few other free subscriptions, so take a look at the product page to see everything that's included. 

Samsung is being pretty generous with its trade-in credit right now, offering the max amount for phones dating back to 2020's Galaxy A11 — so dig up those old devices and see how much you can save!

View Deal

Although Samsung's A Series never gets as much press attention as the OEM's flagships, these midrange devices typically make up a huge chunk of the Android phones sold every year, and it isn't hard to see why when you look at the specs. The new Galaxy A36 5G, for instance, boasts a gorgeous 6.7-inch FHD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,200 nits of brightness, while under the hood you'll enjoy an efficient Octa-core processor and 5,000mAh battery. Like most of the best Samsung phones, the software promise with the A36 is also excellent, guaranteeing six years of OS/security updates. 

If you prefer the simplicity of unlocked phones, you can buy the Galaxy A36 from Amazon or Best Buy and get a free $50 gift card with your purchase, no strings attached. If, however, you have an old or broken phone lying around, why not use Samsung's trade-in tool to see how much you can save? After all, you're looking at over $350 of potential credit and free stuff, and as you know, every penny counts when you're shopping for smartphones. 

Patrick Farmer
Patrick Farmer
eCommerce Editor

After almost a decade of working in the e-commerce space, Patrick Farmer (he/him) began his career at Android Central as a Deals and Commerce Writer before moving into a new role as AC's eCommerce Editor in 2023. When he's not hunting down the best deals and offering shopping advice for our readers, you'll often find him listening to music, camping out at a brewery, or treating his cat like a human child. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Samsung Galaxy
Galaxy A36 5G lifestyle ad
The Galaxy A36 5G was just announced, but you can ALREADY score $150 off at Samsung — here's how
The Galaxy S24 Plus in hand with a light behind it
Samsung's sixth One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 rolls out as launch nears
The Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge on display
New leak shows off Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge in 'Titanium' variants
Leaked image of a blue Galaxy Z Flip 7
New Galaxy Z Flip 7 case leak backs rumors of a larger cover display
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 on cobblestone road
One UI 7 Beta 3 for the Galaxy Z Flip 6, Fold 6 brings two notable AI additions
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10+ on a desk.
Ditch Amazon and score 50% OFF the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus with this deal from Samsung
Latest in Deals
Galaxy A36 5G lifestyle ad
The Galaxy A36 5G was just announced, but you can ALREADY score $150 off at Samsung — here's how
A look at the various colorways for the Beats Studio Pro.
Uh, is this a joke? Best Buy carves 49% OFF my favorite noise-cancelling headphones from Beats
Anker Laptop Power Bank 25K 165W Built-In and Retractable Cables
One of Anker's most popular 25,000mAh power banks is on sale during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Garmin Forerunner 165 and 965 sitting atop one another on a plant.
Forget the Fenix 8 — save hundreds on Garmin watches during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Holding an Obsidian Google Pixel 9 Pro
That's not a typo — this Google Pixel 9 Pro deal from Amazon makes Black Friday look like a joke
TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus internals next to external casing
The best all-flash Plex NAS finally gets a great discount — act now!
More about samsung galaxy
The Galaxy S24 Plus in hand with a light behind it

Samsung's sixth One UI 7 beta for the Galaxy S24 rolls out as launch nears
Angled view of the Galaxy S25 Ultra face-down

The Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB just crashed back to its lowest price ever — but how long can it last?
YouTube Premium homepage on Android

YouTube's notification test impacts channels you rarely interact with
See more latest
Most Popular
Angled view of the Galaxy S25 Ultra face-down
The Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB just crashed back to its lowest price ever — but how long can it last?
Garmin Forerunner 165 and 965 sitting atop one another on a plant.
Forget the Fenix 8 — save hundreds on Garmin watches during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
A look at the various colorways for the Beats Studio Pro.
Uh, is this a joke? Best Buy carves 49% OFF my favorite noise-cancelling headphones from Beats
Anker Laptop Power Bank 25K 165W Built-In and Retractable Cables
One of Anker's most popular 25,000mAh power banks is on sale during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Pluvia on Galaxy S25 Ultra with Lenovo Legion Go S, ROG Ally X, and AYN Odin 2
My favorite mobile gaming controller has never been cheaper — but you're running out of time
Pixel Watch 3 41mm and 45mm
Amazon's Big Spring Sale is the perfect time for early Mother's Day shopping. Here's what I'm getting
Galaxy Chromebook Plus
This Samsung Chromebook Plus just scored a 25% discount during Amazon's Big Spring Sale
Holding an Obsidian Google Pixel 9 Pro
That's not a typo — this Google Pixel 9 Pro deal from Amazon makes Black Friday look like a joke
TerraMaster F8 SSD Plus internals next to external casing
The best all-flash Plex NAS finally gets a great discount — act now!
Tagry X08 earbuds in-hand
These are the best-sounding budget earbuds I've ever used, and they're just $25 right now