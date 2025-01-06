Not a typo: you can already get a discount on the Galaxy S25 with this Samsung deal (before the phones are even announced)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 series is expected to be unveiled later this month, but while everyone else waits for the preorder deals to go live, I just learned of an easy way to beat the crowds and save some cash today. Head to Samsung's website and sign up for the Galaxy Reserve program using just your name and email address and you'll be guaranteed to receive a $50 credit with your preorder, no strings attached.

You're not under any obligation to buy anything and you can just unsubscribe once you apply your 50 bucks to your preorder. Yeah, it's that easy. To make the deal even sweeter, signing up for the Reserve program ahead of Samsung Unpacked on January 22nd will also enter you into a sweepstakes to win $5,000. You can even get up to $1,250 off the phones when you process a trade-in alongside your preorder. We don't know much else about preordering the Galaxy S25 just yet, but this seems like a pretty great start.

Claim your $50 credit before Samsung Unpacked kicks off

Samsung Galaxy Reserve: sign up and get $50 credit, plus get entered to win $5,000 at Samsung The next Galaxy is coming, and Samsung is marking the occasion by giving out $50 credits to everyone who signs up for the Galaxy Reserve program before January 22nd. All you need is your name and email address, and there's no obligation to preorder if you change your mind later. You'll also be eligible for up to $1,250 of trade-in credit if you send Samsung your old phone. There's no such thing as free money, but this comes pretty darn close.

We don't have a ton of official information just yet, but leaks and rumors over the past six months have suggested that the flagship series will include the base model Galaxy S25, the super-balanced Galaxy S25 Plus, and a newly-designed Galaxy S25 Ultra. There have also been rumors that a Galaxy S25 "Slim" variant will be revealed at some point.

All the phones in the lineup are expected to come packed with the laptop-quality Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen Elite chipset, plus seven years of software support and Android 15 straight out of the box. As usual, you can also plan to see some upgraded camera tech and the latest AI-powered software features. Is the Galaxy S25 series destined to find its place among the best Android phones released in 2025? It's too soon to say, but I certainly wouldn't bet against it.