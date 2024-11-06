The Galaxy S25 'Slim' might've made a cameo in an early database listing

What you need to know

Samsung's Galaxy S25 "Slim" might've appeared in a recent database listing.

The device is reportedly named "SM-S937U" and the "U" tag may indicate a device aimed at the U.S. market.

This "slim" variant was rumored to debut in Q2 2025 with a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED display and MediaTek's powerful Dimensity 9400 SoC.

Speculation of a "slim" Galaxy S25 continues to swirl as a recent finding might hold enough evidence to solidify its existence.

The alleged model number of Samsung's rumored Galaxy S25 "Slim" was discovered in a database by SmartPrix. According to the publication, the thinner device was supposedly given model number "SM-S937U." This number fits the recent discovery of the Galaxy S25 model names. A previous database listing showcased SM-S931, SM-S936, and SM-S938 for the Galaxy S25, S25 Plus, and S25 Ultra.

With the model numbers appearing so similar, it seems almost certain that this is the fourth S25 phone we've been hearing about.

More importantly, the publication notes that this particular number with the "U" tag indicates the U.S. version.

(Image credit: SmartPrix)

A Korean report surfaced at the beginning of November, doubling down on the chance for a "Galaxy S25 Slim." The device is expected to be "thinner" than the rest of the upcoming S25 cast and battle against Apple's rumored iPhone 17 "Air." It's still too early to tell how thin Samsung's phone will be, but what's clear is that it would need to arrive somewhere under the S24's 7.6mm measurement.

Additionally, the report claimed Samsung will launch the "Slim" phone in Q2 2025. The flagship trio is expected to drop in January or February, but a Q2 theory for the thinner device could put it anywhere from April to June.

SmartPrix states that Samsung's past behavior indicates that it typically places new devices (model numbers) in the GSMA database "six to seven months" before release. With that, the rumored Q2 release might be true, but take this with a grain of salt.

Of course, rumors of a "Slim" instead of a "Galaxy S25 FE" started in October. It was theorized that Samsung decided to shift gears with branding as it looks to debut a phone with a thinner form factor. Additional rumors state the device could launch with a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED display and the MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC.