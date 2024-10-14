Samsung's next Galaxy Fan Edition phone tipped to be "slim"mer

What you need to know

As we await the Galaxy S25 series launch, new details of the Galaxy S25 FE emerge.

A new report indicates Samsung might bring the Fan Edition phone in a slimmer form factor.

The company might opt for a thinner battery while maintaining the same screen size as the predecessor Galaxy S24 FE.

Samsung is probably prepping for the launch of the Galaxy S25 series as we just entered the fourth quarter of this year. While the Fan Edition isn’t technically part of the flagship series, a new report reveals some interesting information about the Galaxy S25 FE, including its name change and other specs.

The report comes from The Elec (via tipster Abhishek Yadav on X) about the upcoming Galaxy S25 FE handset. It is believed to be slimmer this time and should tentatively be called Galaxy S25 Slim.

Samsung's Galaxy S25 FE will reportedly launch as Galaxy S25 Slim, powered by MediaTek's Dimensity 9400 chipset and sporting a 6.7-inch dynamic AMOLED display, to rival Apple's iPhone 17 Slim, says The Elec (Korean publication).#Samsung #GalaxyAI #GalaxyS25SlimOctober 13, 2024

The publication has revealed Samsung is trying to make the handset thinner by choosing a thinner battery with a larger surface area to bring the next Fan Edition phone in a slimmer form factor. While the device would still carry a 6.7-inch display like the predecessor Galaxy S24 FE, we should see a slimmer mid-range phone overall.

According to the tipster Yadav, the upcoming Galaxy S25 FE/ Slim would use a MediaTek chipset instead of Qualcomm or Samsung's own Exynos, which would certainly be an interesting choice from the Korean tech giant. The chipset, in this case, is likely the latest Dimensity 9400 SoC. The device is also likely to be paired up against the rumored iPhone 17 Slim from Apple.

While these details certainly appear interesting, we recommend considering them with a pinch of salt. The launch is probably several months away, and that too in 2025.

The Elec further notes that the Galaxy S25 FE or Slim is still in the product development phase while Samsung is gearing up for the Galaxy S25 series launch early next year. Interestingly, some of the renders of the upcoming flagship series have already surfaced online, revealing its design and some of the specs through leaked benchmark tests.

Alongside the Fan Editon phone, the outlet has shared the Galaxy S25 series phones' screen sizes. The regular Galaxy S25 has a 6.2-inch screen, followed by a 6.7-inch screen for the Plus model and a massive 6.9-inch screen for the Galaxy S25 Ultra. These screen sizes are, however, a tad bit larger than the existing Galaxy S24 models.