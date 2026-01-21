Your phone's battery is rechargeable and guaranteed to degrade over time. All batteries are consumable components that, with enough use and charge cycles, will wear down and need replacing. However, there are steps you can take to prolong the battery health of your smartphone. Minimizing the amount of time your phone spends fully charged is one way to extend the life of your smartphone's battery.

Google Pixel phones, like many others, have software tricks that can make your battery last longer. That includes optimized battery charging. It's a feature that intelligently learns your charging habits and delays filling your phone up to 100% until you're ready to use it. Here's everything you need to know about optimized battery charging on Google Pixel phones — and how to enable it.

What is optimized charging on Google Pixel?

(Image credit: Nicholas Sutrich / Android Central)

Google's optimized battery charging feature for Pixels offers two ways to avoid your phone sitting at maximum capacity for too long. One option is Adaptive Charging, which avoids charging your Pixel to full capacity until you're ready to use it. The other is Limit to 80%, which imposes a hard cap on your phone's capacity, meaning it will rarely charge your Pixel beyond 80% unless you disable it.