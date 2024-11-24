Forget 2024 models! Last year's best Motorola phone is 44% OFF during Best Buy's Black Friday sale

Black Friday phone deals are already going live at most retailers, and if you're looking for a cheap Motorola phone, this might be a good one. Best Buy has cut 44% off the price of the 2023 Motorola Edge Plus for its early Black Friday sale, representing $350 in savings. You can also save an additional $100 if you let Best Buy connect it to your carrier for you, and maybe even more with a trade-in.

The Motorola Edge Plus (2023) offers an upgraded 512GB of storage, along with a good-looking 165Hz pOLED display and a durable Gorilla Glass construction.

Motorola Edge Plus (2023): $799.99 $449.99 at Best Buy for early Black Friday Among the many Early Black Friday phone deals is this $350 discount on the 2023 Motorola Edge Plus. It's worth noting that this deal is for the 512GB storage configuration, offering an increase from the 256GB base-level version. Best Buy will also give you an extra $100 off this phone when you let them connect it to your carrier. All that to say: if you're in the market for a Motorola phone and you don't mind a model from last year, this discounted Edge Plus could be up your alley.

✅Recommended if: you want a phone with a solid battery life at a bargain; you'd prefer something with four years of software updates; you want a gorgeous pOLED display.

❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather go with the newest version of the Motorola Edge or another 2024 release; you're a performance enthusiast and are looking for the best phones for raw processing power; you need a phone with industry-leading cameras.

Last year's Motorola Edge Plus was quite well-liked upon its release, despite being slightly on the pricey side. We named it the best Motorola phone overall back then, and while there are a few key differences with the 2024 model, it's not a bad option for those who are looking for a good deal.

Despite being last-gen, the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) still impresses today with its vibrant 165Hz display, two-day battery, and sweet features like Horizon Lock. I wouldn't buy it at full price, but with 44% off the 512GB model, this is a great option for folks who don't mind going back in time a little bit.