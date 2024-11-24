Forget 2024 models! Last year's best Motorola phone is 44% OFF during Best Buy's Black Friday sale
This Moto still holds its own against 2024 devices.
Black Friday phone deals are already going live at most retailers, and if you're looking for a cheap Motorola phone, this might be a good one. Best Buy has cut 44% off the price of the 2023 Motorola Edge Plus for its early Black Friday sale, representing $350 in savings. You can also save an additional $100 if you let Best Buy connect it to your carrier for you, and maybe even more with a trade-in.
The Motorola Edge Plus (2023) offers an upgraded 512GB of storage, along with a good-looking 165Hz pOLED display and a durable Gorilla Glass construction.
Motorola Edge Plus (2023): $799.99 $449.99 at Best Buy for early Black Friday
Among the many Early Black Friday phone deals is this $350 discount on the 2023 Motorola Edge Plus. It's worth noting that this deal is for the 512GB storage configuration, offering an increase from the 256GB base-level version. Best Buy will also give you an extra $100 off this phone when you let them connect it to your carrier.
All that to say: if you're in the market for a Motorola phone and you don't mind a model from last year, this discounted Edge Plus could be up your alley.
✅Recommended if: you want a phone with a solid battery life at a bargain; you'd prefer something with four years of software updates; you want a gorgeous pOLED display.
❌Skip this deal if: you'd rather go with the newest version of the Motorola Edge or another 2024 release; you're a performance enthusiast and are looking for the best phones for raw processing power; you need a phone with industry-leading cameras.
Last year's Motorola Edge Plus was quite well-liked upon its release, despite being slightly on the pricey side. We named it the best Motorola phone overall back then, and while there are a few key differences with the 2024 model, it's not a bad option for those who are looking for a good deal.
Despite being last-gen, the Motorola Edge Plus (2023) still impresses today with its vibrant 165Hz display, two-day battery, and sweet features like Horizon Lock. I wouldn't buy it at full price, but with 44% off the 512GB model, this is a great option for folks who don't mind going back in time a little bit.
