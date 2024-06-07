Amazon Prime Day 2024: Dates, early deals, and what to expect from the sale

Amazon's massive Prime Day sale generally occurs around the middle of July, and while we don't have official dates just yet, we can safely assume that it's going to be scheduled around the same time this year. So when can you expect the sale to go live? Who is eligible to receive the best deals? Are any early discounts available now? No matter what question you have about Prime Day 2024, this guide will tell you everything you need to know.

I've been covering major sales for over a decade now, so I can tell you exactly what to expect when the shopping event goes live with zero fluff and (unlike some sites) zero ads to get in your way.

We'll also be dropping lots of helpful shopping advice over the next few weeks, so if you're hoping to find a sweet deal on an Android device this summer, bookmark this page: I'll keep updating this guide as the sale gets closer.

Early deals

If you don't want to wait for Prime Day to arrive, there are plenty of sweet Amazon deals that you can check out right now. Keep reading for a collection of our top picks, or visit Amazon's official Top Deals page to find more ways to save.

OnePlus 12 256GB: $799.99 $699.99 at Amazon Our top pick for the best Android phone that money can buy today, the eye-catching OnePlus 12 boasts the perfect blend of lightning-fast performance with great battery life and years of software support. Over a month before Prime Day is expected to go live, you can grab this phone unlocked and save a straight $100 on your purchase, no strings attached.

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: $999 $749 at Amazon The Google Pixel 8 Pro is already pretty legendary for its cameras, but the premium flagship also features the powerful Tensor G3 chipset, some unrivalled haptics, and loads of software updates guaranteed. Amazon is currently carving a straight 25% off the unlocked 128GB device, knocking the price down to just $749 for a limited time.

Sony WH-1000XM5: $399 $328 at Amazon One of the best wireless headphones that money can buy, the Sony WH-1000XM5 feature cutting-edge noise cancellation with highly-customizable sound and up to 30 hours of battery life on a single charge. One problem is that the XM5 aren't exactly cheap, so this 18% discount is pretty compelling.

Google Pixel Watch 2 LTE: $399.99 $319.99 at Amazon Whether you're a seasoned Pixel user or new to the world of Google devices, the Pixel Watch 2 is an excellent choice, pairing a sophisticated design with snappy Wear OS performance and plenty of Fitbit features. Pick up this elegant smartwatch from Amazon today and you'll get a straight 20% dropped off your purchase. That's the biggest discount that the watch has EVER received through the retailer.

Toshiba 50" Class C350 4K UHD Fire TV: $319.99 $229.99 at Amazon If you're looking for a midrange smart TV that punches well above its weight, look no further than the Class C350 Fire TV by Toshiba. This set boasts vibrant 4K resolution with Dolby Vision HDR and HDR10 support, game optimization settings, and easy integration into your Alexa smart home. Pick up the 50-inch model from Amazon today and you'll save a cool 28%, weeks before Prime Day is presumably going to kick off.

Amazon Fire TV Stick: $39.99 $21.99 at Amazon If you want the convenience of a modern smart TV without the hassle of a big purchase, pick up a Fire TV Stick and get instant access to all of your favorite streaming services in Full HD picture, all you have to do is plug it into your TV's HDMI port. Grab the streaming device from Amazon today and you'll score an epic 45% discount.

Prime Day FAQ

When is Prime Day?

Although official dates haven't been announced quite yet, Amazon has confirmed that Prime Day 2024 will occur sometime in July.

Last year's event happened on July 11th and 12th, while the 2022 sale occurred on the 12th and 13th. If those past events are any indication, we can safely assume that Prime Day 2024 will happen sometime in the middle of next month.

I'll update this guide as soon as the dates are revealed, so check back later for news.

What is Prime Day?

Prime Day is Amazon's biggest sale of the year, offering Prime members some of the most epic discounts this side of Black Friday. It started back in 2015 and runs for 48 hours each summer (usually in July). In addition to regular discounts, Prime Day is chock full of flash deals, invite-only opportunities, and much more.

Is Prime Day only for members?

Pretty much. Prime Day was specifically designed to benefit Prime members, so the vast majority of deals on the site will only be available to those who sign up for the subscription service.

If you aren't a Prime member yet and you aren't interested in paying the $14.99 monthly fee, it's worth noting that Amazon offers a 30-day free trial that you can cancel at any time. In other words, you could sign up on July 1st, enjoy all of the money-saving benefits of Prime Day 2024, and cancel your account before the month ends.

How do I find the best Prime Day deals?

In addition to simply monitoring Amazon's deal home page, Prime members can also stay on top of the best Prime Day deals by signing up for the Prime Insider newsletter and creating alert notifications on their favorite product categories.

I also recommend using Camelcamelcamel.com for price tracking and, of course, watching this guide (and Android Central in general) for up-to-date deal coverage and shopping advice.

Is Prime Day only at Amazon?

Prime Day is technically exclusive to Amazon shoppers, but you'll likely find that all of the retailer's biggest competitors — including Best Buy, Walmart, and Target — will be launching sales of their own around the same time. Just like past years, we'll be covering all of the best rival sales that are relevant to Android users, so check back later for news.