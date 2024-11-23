Am I dreaming?! Samsung's early Black Friday sale launches up to $650 OFF the Galaxy S24 Plus with a trade-in, or up to $275 without

We're less than a week away from the official Black Friday phone deals, but many have already launched early discounts leading up to the sale. For one, Samsung is cutting up to $650 off the Galaxy S24 Plus when you trade in a qualifying device, or $275 off without a trade-in. You can also save an additional $75 when you go with Jade Green, Sapphire Blue, or Sandstone Orange. While the S24 Plus is often passed over for either the smaller base-level S24 or the larger, high-powered S24 Ultra, it's still a decent effort from Samsung—especially at a discount.

The Galaxy S24 Plus has a nice 6.7-inch AMOLED display, 256GB of storage, all-day battery life, and an excellent set of cameras. We also like this phone for its small bezels and overall design, as well as its impressive performance speeds and the promise of seven years of updates. Plus, it comes with the latest Galaxy AI features, which are a selling point for many users.

Normally, this phone is also pretty expensive, so the discount straight from Samsung is pretty solid, especially for regular enjoyers of the OEM.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus: $999.99 up to $650 OFF with trade-in, or up to $275 without The 2024 Galaxy S24 Plus is a solid effort from Samsung, offering a beautiful display, great Galaxy AI features, and improved hardware that makes performance even quicker. Even if you don't want to trade in an old device, Samsung is offering $275 off for its early Black Friday sale, as well as another $75 off when you go with certain colors. And if you do have an eligible device to trade in, this deal is definitely worth considering as it'll bring the price of this powerful phone way down. 👀Alternate Black Friday deal: Get $200 off the Galaxy S24 Plus at Best Buy

✅Recommended if: you want a good deal on a powerful Samsung phone that's normally pretty expensive; you're looking for a phone with excellent cameras; getting through the day without charging your phone is a major priority for you.

❌Skip this deal if: you prefer a compact-sized phone; the price tag is still a little higher than what you'd prefer; you're a casual phone user and don't need something so performance-heavy.

We liked this year's Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus when it was released, especially because of its improved RAM and display specs. The phone also includes Samsung's latest Galaxy AI features, such as Generative Edit, Instant Slo-Mo, and more.

The S24 Plus gets its super-powerful performance from the included 12GB of RAM, and from the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Its cameras also offer solid video and photo capture, perhaps second only to the Google Pixel lineup.

We also love this year's display upgrade for the S24 Plus, which offers an easy-on-the-eyes display with a PWM rate of 492Hz for those who are sensitive to phone screens. Other noteworth details about this phone are its IP68 water and dust resistance, its inclusion of seven years of software updates, and its all-around great user experience design.

It is worth pointing out a couple of small quirks with the S24 Plus. For one, there's no S Pen support, so if you want to use the first-party stylus, you'll have to go with the upgraded Ultra model (though the stylus is included with that configuration).

Additionally, while this phone is smaller than the Ultra with a 6.7-inch display, it's no compact phone, and it may simply be too big for some. In that case, you may want to consider the base-level S24.

However, if you want a discount on a great Samsung Galaxy device at a serious discount, this deal might be worth checking out.