Plex is the best way to manage and stream your local media collection, and the best part about the service is that you can access your media library remotely. Plex does a lot of things right; it catalogs your media, adds metadata and trailers, and gives you detailed statistics. The service itself is free to use, but there's a Plex Pass tier that unlocks a whole host of features, including live TV shows, DVR, the ability to download shows and movies on your phone, hardware transcoding, and a music player that's designed for lossless music.

Plex Pass costs $4.99 a month, $39.99 annually, and there's a one-time option called the lifetime pass that goes for $120. For Black Friday, Plex is offering 25% off the lifetime pass with code LIFETIMEOFCOMFORT, bringing the cost down to $89. That's a fantastic deal for what is arguably one of the best media managers out there.

Now, there's a workaround to get the price of the lifetime Plex Pass further down. Just switch the country when making the payment to Brazil, and you'll see the lifetime pass go down to BRL375 — that comes out to the equivalent of $67, nearly half off the usual cost of a lifetime pass. Considering this workaround was closed a few days into the deal last year, I cannot guarantee it will last, so act fast if you're interested.

Save 25% on lifetime Plex Pass