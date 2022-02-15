Jiggle Physics ArtSource: Jiggle Physics Art

There is a ton of news to consume Kirby-style from the latest Nintendo Direct. The team do exactly that and more, including Jen's review of Horizon Forbidden West, and rumors about a Resident Evil 4 remake.

Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear

Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!

