There is a ton of news to consume Kirby-style from the latest Nintendo Direct. The team do exactly that and more, including Jen's review of Horizon Forbidden West, and rumors about a Resident Evil 4 remake.
Hosted by: Jennifer Locke, Carli Velocci, and Rebecca Spear
Got feedback? Hit up Podcast@androidcentral.com and tell us something!
LISTEN NOW:
LINKS:
- Everything announced at the February 2022 Nintendo Direct | iMore
- February's Nintendo Direct turned Kirby into a car, but also a meme | iMore
- Microsoft: Call of Duty will come to PlayStation after Activision Blizzard deal closes | Windows Central
- The Wolf Among Us 2 is coming in 2023 | Windows Central
- Ubisoft plans stealth-focused Assassin's Creed game | Windows Central
- Resident Evil 4 remake reportedly takes spookier tone | Windows Central
- Horizon Forbidden West for PS5 review: The pinnacle of excellence | Android Central
