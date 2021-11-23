Streaming everything from movies to music has become so normal for many people that having an excellent streaming device is almost essential. Black Friday is a fantastic time to pick one up for yourself or someone else. Amongst all of the options out there to pick from, Google has some of the best. So keeping an eye out for some awesome Chromecast deals is a wise plan.

Google's Chromecast was one of the first devices to simplify sending content from our phones to our TV. All by simply plugging in a small HDMI device and connecting it to Wi-Fi — all the way back in 2013. Since then, there has been a lot of evolution for that little dongle, and the latest version is the Chromecast with Google TV. This iteration of the streaming device brings all of the functionality of the original Chromecast we love, bumps up the quality to ultra-high-definition 4K, packs in a wonderful interface, and brings its own remote control.

Until the Chromecast with Google TV, whatever device was casting the content to the TV was also the remote. While that is an OK idea, in theory, it was often clunky and sometimes didn't work at all. The newest version fixes all of that. Now the content and control are contained within the Chromecast with Google TV. You can sign into all of your favorite streaming services like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube TV, and more using the Google Assistant-enabled remote.

The interface for finding and watching your favorite shows is clean and easy to navigate using the remote's physical buttons. If you want to find a certain show or actor, you can press the Google Assistant button and use your voice to search for it. Not only that, you can use that same button to control all the awesome smart home devices you get during Black Friday too!

Of course, if you want, you can still use the Chromecast with Google TV just like a regular Chromecast by sending content to it from your phone or other devices. Depending on your needs, a standard Chromecast may be a better fit for you, and if that's the case, there are also some great deals going on for those.