Best Oculus Quest 2 Alternatives Android Central 2020

The Oculus Quest 2 looks like a standout sequel to the original Oculus Quest. It's smaller, lighter, and more powerful thanks to a new Snapdragon XR2 processor. It's also cheaper than the original Oculus Quest, and quite affordable regardless of how much storage you get. While the Oculus Quest 2 looks promising, it isn't for everyone. For a variety of reasons, people might prefer to get a headset from a different manufacturer. There are also better VR headsets for certain tasks, such as PCVR. While the Oculus Quest 2 can play PCVR games through Oculus Link, it lags behind some more expensive gaming PCVR headsets. With that said, here are the best oculus quest alternatives.

A quick note about the Oculus Rift S. The Oculus Rift S is a fine PCVR headset — in many ways, it's great — but Facebook is discontinuing it. Facebook will no longer make the Oculus Rift S after 2021 and is instead moving people toward using the Oculus Quest 2 with Oculus Link. Because the Oculus Rift S is on the way out, we won't include it in this list. Best Overall: Vive Cosmos

If what initially allured you to the Oculus Quest is its wireless nature, then you should check out the HTC Vive Cosmos. It's compatible with the HTC Vive Wireless Adapter, allowing you to walk around your home or office while playing VR. It also has inside-out tracking with its built-in cameras, meaning you don't need to set up any external sensors. Whether you use it wirelessly or tethered, the Vive Cosmos will provide a substantial VR experience. The main difference is that no matter how you use the Vive Cosmos, it requires a gaming PC. There are some excellent PCs for VR gaming, but they can get costly. The Vive Cosmos has a 2880x1700 combined resolution, which is higher than many competing headsets. It also has a smooth 90Hz refresh rate. The HTC Vive Cosmos supports SteamVR Tracking 1.0 or 2.0, so you can use a mixture of accessories with it. One unique thing about the Cosmos is that it's modular to a point. You can purchase the headset and controllers and enjoy VR with just those, or you can add things like the wireless adapter. There's also an external faceplate on the way that will allow you to connect the Vive Cosmos to external towers, resulting in more precise tracking. Pros Works with HTC Vive Wireless Adapter

90Hz refresh rate

Supports SteamVR Tracking 1.0 and 2.0 Cons Higher price

Add-ons quickly increase price

Best Budget: PlayStation VR

PlayStation VR (PSVR) has a massive benefit of working with a console that millions of people already have. You don't need to grab a gaming PC to jump into VR, assuming you already have a PlayStation 4. PSVR's price can depend greatly on if you get it in a bundle. It's worth waiting to get a good deal since it occasionally goes on sale for as low as $265 with some games. Its effective cost is lower than several competing headsets if you already have the PS4 required to use PSVR. If you're willing to grab a refurbished one, they can go for as low as $200. PSVR is also the best headset on this list for sharing VR, at least in person. You can easily share your VR session onto a TV and allow your friends and family to watch. This doesn't rely on wireless casting like the Oculus Quest either, so it's a simpler set up to share your games. Speaking of games, PSVR has an extensive library, including several exclusives to enjoy like Until Dawn: Rush of Blood. PSVR is a bit old at this point and could do with a refresh. Its controllers are also far behind competitors. If you're a VR enthusiast or want the best VR experience, PSVR isn't for you. If you want a budget-friendly VR experience that you can share with your friends, it's a great choice. Pros Works with a console many already have

Large library of games, including exclusives

Easy to share on TV Cons Bad controllers

Aging hardware

Best Premium Headset: Valve Index

If you want a high-end VR experience, the Valve Index is the headset to beat. It has several specs near the top of the VR market, including a 130-degree field of view and a 144Hz refresh rate. Because the Valve Index focuses on precision, it utilizes external tracking over inside-out tracking. You need at least two base stations for the Valve Index, which help ensure precise and smooth tracking. The "Knuckles" controllers of the Valve Index are among the best on the VR market. They can rest in your hand without you having to grip them at all times, which frees up your hand movements for gameplay. The two most significant drawbacks of the Valve Index are its tethered nature and its price. You need to have a gaming PC connected to your Valve Index to play in virtual reality. On the price side of things, the Valve Index has the specs to justify its price; it just has a higher entry price than many competitors. If you already have some base stations or other hardware, you can purchase the Valve Index without them for as little as $499. Pros 144Hz refresh rate

130-degree field of view

Precise tracking Cons High price

Requires wired tethering to PC