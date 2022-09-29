Oculus Quest 2 Air Bridge appears on D-Link website ahead of Meta Connect

What you need to know

D-Link has listed an official page for the VR Air Bridge adapter for the Oculus Quest 2.

The VR Air Bridge adapter will allow players to wirelessly connect to their PC through their Wi-Fi router.

The new adapter is a USB 3.2 Gen 1 connector with WPA3 encryption that's roughly the same size as a Meta Quest 2 controller.

The VR Air Bridge is ready for its debut, just days before the start of Meta Connect.

A full description and new images and videos of D-Link's VR Air Bridge DWA-F18 USB (opens in new tab) connector popped up on the company's website earlier today. D-Link's USB device will allow Meta Quest 2 players to better access their PC wirelessly and play games and run programs that aren't available in the Quest's game and software library.

Introduced in April of last year, Oculus Air Link is a still-experimental feature that lets you wirelessly connect your PC to the Quest 2. This new device is designed to help with some of the lag and performance issues from the Air Link connection system.

According to D-Link, the new USB 3.2 Gen 1 dongle will provide lower latency with a "high-performing Wi-Fi 6" connection to Wi-Fi routers with WPA3 encryption. Just having a dedicated router for the Oculus Quest 2 will be a vast improvement for PC connectivity.

The D-Link device is also roughly the size of a standard Oculus Quest 2 controller and has an easy setup process. So portability won't be an issue if you're trying to play a PC-only VR game on a friend's computer through their Wi-Fi router.

News about an Oculus Quest 2-dedicated PC adapter first surfaced back in April when software engineer @ItsKaitlyn03 announced on Twitter the discovery of the adapter in an Oculus driver update package. Later that month, someone leaked a copy of the manual for D-Link's device to the Internet suggesting that the adapter would work on "Quest headsets." However, D-Link's official update only lists the Oculus Quest 2 in connection with the new adapter, so Quest 1 owners won't be able to use it.

We don't yet have a price or release date, and you can't preorder the Air Bridge yet. But we assume that we'll learn more at the Meta Connect event. We're curious to learn if it will connect with the upcoming Quest Pro, as well.

With the Quest 2 Air Bridge, you'll be able to enjoy the best SteamVR games on Quest with much better connectivity. For now, you'll want one of the best Link cables for a superior wired connection to your PC.