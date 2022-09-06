Oculus Quest Pro reveal nears as Meta Connect locks in date

What you need to know

Meta Connect's one-day virtual event is set for October 11.

The event is set to showcase work being done on the metaverse and Meta's ambitions for AR technology.

We are expecting to hear more about the coming Oculus Quest Pro headset.

The Meta Connect one-day virtual event has its date set for October 11.

Meta announced the set date for its virtual event today through an animated splash page. While the information currently provided for the event is a little light, the company gives us a brief overview of what to expect. According to Meta, this event will allow people to "discover how the metaverse is being built by many and why collaboration is the key to it all."

Meta also states it will be showcasing how it's building the metaverse along with the future of augmented reality. Industry leaders and developers will also be on deck to show off some new technologies and explanations on how/when they would be useful.

(Image credit: Meta)

While not explicitly stated by Meta, we are expecting to see something about the new Oculus Quest Pro. Through Mark Zuckerberg's appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, we know that this device should arrive at some point in October. The rumors right now, per Brad Lynch's tweet, indicate the new headset could come out a couple of weeks after the Meta Connect event.

Some early looks at the Oculus Quest Pro showed us the device's solid, glossy black build. The device also appears to include transparent portions to allow the built-in cameras to gaze out at your surroundings. Other leaks say the Oculus Quest Pro could be more akin to wearing a pair of glasses with its thinner front. This is would be a welcome change considering the Quest 2 was quite front-heavy.

Another welcome change for the headset would be the rumor of a miniLED display. This is most commonly featured in newer TVs and would take Meta's new headset to another level visually, if factual.

Further speculation on the device says the total amount for its entire package could be around $1,500. That would include the headset, controllers, charging pad, and cables. The Oculus Quest Pro is rumored to feature a Snapdragon XR2 5G chipset with 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal space. The headset could also support Wi-Fi 6E and contain a 5,000mAh Li-ion battery. It's also worth noting that the Oculus Quest Pro is not the Quest 3. That device could see a fall 2023 release.

Additionally, when it comes to Meta's ambitions for AR technology, Zuckerberg stated that he would want an "iPhone moment" for it. Meta has plans to release its first set of AR glasses in 2024, with subsequent releases coming in 2026 and 2028. These glasses would pair with a person's phone and display notifications in their field of view.