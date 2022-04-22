VR Air Bridge for Oculus Quest 2 could be coming sooner than expected

What you need to know

The manual for the D-Link VR Air Bridge has leaked online, suggesting an imminent release.

VR Air Bridge is a way to wirelessly connect a Meta Quest 2 with a gaming PC for wireless PC VR gameplay.

This dedicated wireless USB adapter would likely provide a better wireless PC VR experience than a router.

The rumored D-Link VR Air Bridge for Quest 2 looks to be getting closer to release as a manual has leaked online, showing details of what's included in the package as well as instructions on how to hook it up. This USB adapter looks to be based on the existing D-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 USB Adapter, which retails for about $65 on Amazon.

UploadVR noticed that the manual was uploaded to Manuals+, which reveals several new bits of information about the adapter. Most notably, the manual states it works with "Quest headsets," suggesting this will work with more than just the Oculus Quest 2. The design was previously leaked a few weeks ago and that leak looks to be fully accurate. The image above is a mockup we created based on the existing adapter.

In the manual, D-Link tells customers to head to the Oculus website and download the Quest Link Software, which is currently used to provide a VR link to the Oculus Quest or Quest 2 either via a USB Type-C cable or through a home's Wi-Fi network via Oculus Air Link. The VR Air Bridge will connect to any USB 3 port on a PC and provide a dedicated wireless network just for the Quest itself, freeing up wireless PC VR gameplay from the rest of the network traffic that might be present on a home's router.

That would, most assuredly, deliver a better wireless PC VR experience than even the best Wi-Fi 6 routers since it's a dedicated network on a dedicated channel. As such, the manual instructs users to place the adapter within line of sight in the same room as the VR headset and to keep the adapter vertical using the included companion stand. While not officially confirmed just yet, it's most likely that you'll need to use the official Oculus Air Link app to use the VR Air Bridge.