VR Air Bridge will make wireless PC VR on Quest 2 even better than before

What you need to know

A new wireless VR dongle for the Quest 2, known as VR Air Bridge, has appeared in the Oculus drivers on PC.

This Wi-Fi dongle would be used to provide a direct wireless connection to the Quest 2 for better quality Air Link wireless PC VR gameplay.

The dongle is reportedly based on an existing D-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 USB adapter.

If you're a VR gamer who enjoys playing wireless PC VR games via the Meta Quest 2, a new USB adapter in development could provide an even higher-quality wireless experience. That new adapter, known as VR Air Bridge for the time being, was discovered by software engineer @ItsKaitlyn03 on Twitter as part of a new Oculus driver update package.

Kaitlyn says that the VR Air Bridge is based on the currently available D-Link AX1800 Wi-Fi 6 USB Adapter, which retails for about $65 on Amazon. While that adapter's job is to provide Wi-Fi to a desktop PC that doesn't have a dedicated Wi-Fi card inside, VR Air Bridge would specifically provide a wireless connection between the Oculus Quest 2 (opens in new tab) via a dedicated Wi-Fi 6 network.

It's expected that this would enhance Oculus Air Link quality but, for now, it's likely just a product that Meta is testing and may or may not actually release at some point in time. The image above is a mockup made by Android Central based on the existing D-Link USB adapter.

Well hello there, VR Air Bridge! Seems like Oculus/Meta has added a new driver for this so called "VR Air Bridge", it seems to be a certified Realtek USB wireless dongle for PCs that is known to work nicely with Air Link.@RtoVR @UploadVR @Basti564 @SadlyItsBradley pic.twitter.com/rBWxn4GsC8April 5, 2022 See more

Right now, wireless PC VR quality is entirely dependent on the quality of your wireless router. The best Wi-Fi 6 routers will normally deliver a good experience — especially if you prioritize traffic between your PC and Quest 2 via the router's software — but a dedicated USB adapter would certainly prove to be the absolute best way to experience wireless PC VR on Quest 2 without the possibility of other network traffic getting in the way and mucking up the experience.

So far, our favorite wireless PC VR solution is Virtual Desktop which, like Oculus Air Link, provides a way to wirelessly stream your PC's desktop to your Quest 2. Virtual Desktop and Air Link both provide a simple way to play PC VR games on a Quest 2 with little configuration, although Virtual Desktop offers more customization options and a higher-quality image. VR Air Bridge could certainly change that if it were to be released.