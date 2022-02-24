Best Oculus Quest 2 cases Android Central 2022

The Oculus Quest 2 may be a mobile headset, but it's actually dangerous to take it on the go without protection. Carry it in a backpack, and stray junk like a pencil could scratch the unprotected lenses and ruin them. Even if you only keep it at home, sunlight permanently damages the lenses, so you'll need to keep it enclosed when not in use. Oculus sells a Carrying Case with plenty of capacity for your Elite Strap and accessories; or, if you want something more travel-sized or hard-shelled, we've chosen the other best Oculus Quest 2 cases to consider.

It's no coincidence that the official case leads the pack. While most cases are designed for the original Quest, this one was made with the slightly smaller Quest 2 in mind. Thanks to its compact, stylish design, the Official Quest 2 carrying case is ideal. It'll easily keep all your accessories secure in most situations, and there's room for everything here. Tuck away your headset, controllers, charging cable, and power adapter for safekeeping. The custom inlay is designed to hold everything in place. Plus, there's even space for the Elite Strap, with or without the battery. However, keep in mind that the Oculus 2 Carrying Case isn't hard-shelled or terribly well-padded, so taking it on the road might require some extra care. But it does have a soft, easy-carry handle; just take care when handling. Pros: Stylish

Fits everything

Made specifically for the Quest 2 Cons: Pricier than most alternatives

Not built for rugged travel

Best overall Oculus Quest 2 Official Carrying Case A perfect fit The Oculus Quest 2 Carrying Case stands on its own as a uniquely stylish and high-quality case made exclusively for the Quest 2. $49 at Best Buy

$45 at Walmart

Best budget option: KISLANE Carrying Case for Oculus Quest 2

The best Quest 2 accessories aren't cheap, and new headset owners will find their expenses quickly piling up. That's where the KISLANE Carrying Case comes in. It offers a low-cost, no-frills alternative to some of the other Quest 2 carrying cases out there for less than half the price of some of the other offerings. That said, it doesn't exactly check every box like the options above. Since it doesn't come with lens protectors, you'll have to shell out the cash separately for a pair of lens protectors. Unfortunately, it's also missing space for the Oculus Elite Strap, so you'll either have to jam it in tight or carry it separately. Still, it does have an inside pocket for your cords and an elastic strap to hold your headset into place. It is is a soft case however, a notable disadvantage compared to others on this list. You can get the bare-bones case or opt to pay just a bit more for the whole kit and caboodle. Either way, you can protect your Quest 2 without breaking the bank. Pros: Cheap

Easy to use

Secure fit Cons: Doesn't work with the Elite Strap

No lens protector

Barebones

Soft shell

Best budget case KISLANE Carrying Case for Oculus Quest 2 Protection for your wallet The KISLANE Carrying Case is a solid budget option for anyone looking to save a little cash on a carrying case for their Quest. $29 at Amazon

The compact, hard-shell of the Linkstyle carrying case is complimented by attractive looks, and practicality. This case just about has enough space to fit everything the Quest needs at a much lower price than other options on this list. And this option is light, as it's constructed of a feather-weight EVA material. Lightweight doesn't mean this case can't handle rough travel. It's shockproof and waterproof, so it's ready to go when you are. While it might not have a lot of space to put other accessories or cables, the tight space will keep your Quest 2, controllers, and accessories from moving around too much in transit. That, combined with its hard shell makes it ideal for rough travel. Pros: Sturdy

Tight

Compatible with Elite strap

Cheaper than other heavy-duty cases Cons: No extra room

Most compact case Linkstyle Carrying Case for Oculus Quest 2 Good in tight spaces The Linkstyle Carrying Case offers top-tier protection, provided you can fit all your accessories in it. $38 at Amazon

Best protection: CASEMATIX Hard Case Compatible with Oculus Quest 2

The CASEMATIX Hard Case is built like a tank, unlike most other Quest 2 carrying cases. Lined with a thick protective foam layer, this carrying case is ideal for anyone who travels a lot. That said, this top-of-the-line protection comes at a cost; the CASEMATIX is ugly and clunky. It does, however, provide a unique level of customization that, while incredibly useful, also requires a bit of DIY craftsmanship on the part of the owner. Instead of shipping with the foam padding cut out for the Quest 2 and its accessories, you need to cut out the shapes in the layer of foam yourself. The case exterior itself measures 16-by-by-6 inches, while the interior is 14-by-10.75-4 inches. So, if you want top-of-the-line protection and customizable interior, this is the pick for you. Pros: The best protection

Great for travel

Can customize it to fit your accessories Cons: Owners are required to cut their own foam

Pricey

Not very portable

Best protection CASEMATIX Hard Case Compatible with Oculus Quest 2 Built like a tank The CASEMATIX Hard Case is perfect for Quest 2 owners who bring their headsets on the road frequently. $60 at Amazon

Best all-in-one case: SARLAR Hard Chest Shoulder Backpack

What good is a carrying case if the case doesn't make it easier to transport your headset? The SARLAR Hard Chest Shoulder Backpack solves the portability issue in style. Its subtle, hard-shelled exterior is stylish and unassuming and includes a shoulder strap to allow owners to wear it like a backpack. Plus, the material is wear-resistant, waterproof, and easy to clean. To sweeten the deal, the SARLAR case also ships with some cheap Quest 2 earbuds, controller grips, and a lens cleaning cloth. It also has a charging attachment, but with the wrong cable types, proving this wasn't originally designed for the Quest 2. You'll have to use your own power bank and Quest 2 charging cable or an adapter to make it work properly. If you want the look of a bag, protection of a case, and a ton of extras, including a USB Charging system, this SARLAR model might be worth the extra cash. Pros: The strap makes for easy portability

Free earbuds and controller grips

Stylish

Built-in power bank Cons: Expensive

Minimal space

Power bank doesn't work easily with Quest 2