We asked, you answered: Android users pick between gestures and 3-button navigation, and the top choice might surprise you
It's not even close. One navigation option is overwhelmingly popular.
Get the latest news from Android Central, your trusted companion in the world of Android
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
When setting up a new Android phone, you're often given the choice to use gestures or 3-button navigation, an option you can always change later in the settings. In a recent poll, we asked whether you prefer to use gestures or 3-button navigation on your Android smartphone. Surprisingly, it seems many of you have strong feelings about this, as our poll received over 19,000 responses.
Based on the responses, it seems Android users overwhelmingly favor the 3-button navigation, which received 81% of the votes. As someone who was originally skeptical of gestures but has since fully embraced them, I found this somewhat surprising.