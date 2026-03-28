When it comes to your smartphone, do you use protection or are you living on the edge?

Click for next article

When you purchase a new smartphone, there's one major think you need to think about: protection. Cases and screen protectors are arguably some of the most important accessories you'll need to consider when buying a new smartphone, but not everyone is interested in spending the extra money on potentially bulky cases or screen protectors that are often harder to properly apply than they should be.

We'd argue that cases and even screen protectors are invaluable additions to smartphones, but we want to know what you opt for. Do you buy a case and/or screen protector for your phone, or do you prefer to live life on the edge without any protection?