Does anyone even use 3-button navigation anymore?

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How many of you are still using 3-button navigation on your Android phones?

3-button navigation on the Galaxy S26 Plus
(Image credit: Android Central)

For years, Android smartphones have given users the option to choose their preferred navigation mode. Between gestures and buttons, choosing between these two modes can fundamentally change how you navigate your smartphone's UI. Gesture navigation is the "newer" method compared to the three-button mode that was a staple on earlier Android smartphones, but even so, some prefer the arguably simpler button navigation.

Which navigation mode do you prefer to use on your Android smartphone?