For anyone looking to buy a new pair of wireless earbuds, now is the time to do it. Cyber Monday deals are already here, and some of the best wireless earbuds from Anker are on discount right now. That's right; the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro can be yours for a sweet deal.

These Airpod lookalikes strike a great balance of high sound quality with an affordable price to match even some of Samsung's best earbuds, even with these Cyber Monday headphone deals. Initially available for $130, you can now get them for just $90, or more than 30% off. These were some of our highest-rated earbuds of 2021, so there's no doubt you're getting a great deal for some premium audio.

Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro The Anker Soundcore Liberty Air 2 Pro might have a mouthful of a name, but these will give you an earful of sweet sound thanks to their comfortable fit, active noise cancellation, and easily customizable EQ. $90 at Amazon

While these don't have AptX support, they do support LDAC, which gets you some of the highest-quality audio around. Not only that, but they fit comfortably and feature customizable ANC for different environmental situations. When compared to other ANC earbuds, these hold up exceptionally well.

If that's not enough to convince you that these are awesome, you get up to seven hours of listening on a single charge, with a total of 26 hours with the charging case. And to top up the charging case, you can just place it on a Qi-enabled wireless charger (and you can check out these wireless charger Cyber Monday deals while you're at it). If you need a quick listen, just place the earbuds in the case for 15 minutes, and you'll get a full three hours of listening time.