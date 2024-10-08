These are the headphones you should buy to start your premium audio adventure

Your phone may no longer have a headphone jack but it is still one of the best ways to listen to high-quality music. Bluetooth buds are great and I have some of my own, but at the end of the day, they all sound like Bluetooth headphones. There is a better way.

That means dealing with wires. I know, I know, we collectively hate wires now but you might change your mind when you listen to your music through these Shure Wired Earbuds, and you can grab them on Prime Day for just $79.

See all the Prime Day deals: USA | UK | Canada | India

Shure SE215 PRO Wired Earbuds: $99 $79 at Amazon If you want to make your music sound better but don't want to spend a fortune and aren't sure where to start you need these earbuds. Paired with a quality headphone adapter, you have everything you need to enjoy and relax.

✅Recommended if: You know you want to listen to music at a higher quality than a typical pair of Bluetooth earbuds can deliver, but don't want to spend a fortune. They're also great for kicking around in your pocket on the go where you don't want uber-expensive headphones to get ruined.

❌Skip this deal if: You're happy with the Bluetooth earbuds you already have. You won't have to deal with the wires and there is nothing wrong with them. You enjoy what you want to enjoy and never listen to anyone who says otherwise.

These aren't the best in-ear monitors you can buy. Shure makes better ones, even. But they are an awesome value; they sound a lot more expensive than they are. At $79 they are exactly what you should buy if you know you want to listen to high-quality music but have no idea what you should buy or where to get started.

You will also need a good headphone adapter. You can get by with almost any you find, but if you buy something like the Helm Audio Bolt adapter (my pick for using with a phone and something I carry every day) you're going to be happy. You can grab one of those on Prime Day for $60 using a 10-dollar-off coupon at Amazon.

I'm told I have an unhealthy obsession with headphones and admit I have spent far too much money on them. I'm also pleased with how these Shure buds sound, especially considering the price. Believe it or not, $79 is cheap for high-grade audio gear.

I recommend these every time they go on sale for the same reasons I recommend them this time: I think they are the best value out there when talking about headphones.