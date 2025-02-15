Samsung's Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are now 20% OFF for Presidents' Day at Best Buy

Looking for a great deal on Samsung earbuds? Then this next entry's for you. For the remainder of the Best Buy Presidents' Day sale, you can get the great-sounding Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro for 20% off, marking $50 off the normal price.

The Buds 3 Pros feature up to 6 hours of battery life, or up to 26 hours when using the charging case, along with ANC and several other useful features. These earbuds are especially great for those who already use other devices within the Galaxy ecosystem, as they make cross-platform integration super easy.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: $249.99 $199.99 at Best Buy for Presidents' Day The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pros are currently 20% off for Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale, offering a $50 discount on a pair of solid premium earbuds. Users of the Buds 3 Pro earbuds can expect top-notch audio quality, features like ANC and ambient sound mode, and easy integration with other Galaxy devices. Price comparison: Amazon - $199.99

✅Recommended if: you have other Samsung Galaxy devices and you want easy integration and cross-platform controls; you want earbuds with ANC, EQ and other audio features; you like earbuds with a simple, minimal aesthetic.

❌Skip this deal if: you're looking for cheaper earbuds instead of those with premium-level audio; you don't have a Samsung phone and need hi-resolution audio.

The Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pros offer excellent audio quality, especially when utilizing Samsung's lossless SSC codec. Even without it, they offer a broad range of useful audio features such as ANC, a nine-band EQ, Ambient Sound, Voice Detect and Siren Detect modes, and more. They also boast great-sounding microphones and call clarity, even amongst traffic or other noisy atmospheres. Using the charging case intermittently, you can expect up to 26 hours of battery life, or up to 6 hours even when using ANC.

In particular, these are an excellent pick for anyone using other Samsung Galaxy devices, especially as you can use them to control audio across those devices.

To be sure, these are definitely premium wireless earbuds at this price point and there are definitely cheaper options out there. But with an extra $50 off, buyers stand to get more bang for their buck on a higher-end pair of buds.