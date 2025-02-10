Best Buy drops massive Presidents' Day sale event — here are the top 10 tech deals that you should care about
Score major discounts on Samsung, Motorola, and more.
It's the week before Presidents' Day, and retailers all across the web are competing to see who can drop the best deals before the long weekend. Not one to be outdone by the competition, Best Buy just announced its own sitewide sale event, with a particular emphasis on appliances and discounted smart tech.
If you're looking for a new Android device, you could go scroll through pages upon pages of deals via Best Buy's website, or you could save yourself some time and check out my curated list of offers below. From smartphones to watches and everything in between, I've gathered the top 10 best deals from Best Buy's sale into this guide.
I'm talking about deals like $60 off the Galaxy Watch 7 (plus a free replacement band!) or this offer that carves a straight 30% off the unlocked Motorola Razr Plus (2024). There's plenty more where that came from, so keep reading to see more of my top picks. Didn't find what you were looking for at Best Buy? You can also go check out my guide to Amazon's Presidents' Day sale, where I'm sharing all of the best deals LIVE as I find them. Happy hunting!
My top 10 Presidents' Day deals
1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 512GB: $1,419.99 $1,299.99, plus $80 gift card and up to $900 of trade-in credit at Best Buy
The super-powerful Galaxy S25 Ultra has only been out for a few days, but you can already grab the Samsung phone unlocked at Best Buy and get a free storage boost to 512GB (a $120 value) alongside a free $80 gift card and up to $900 of trade-in credit. Send in the right device and you could get the Ultra for as little as $399.99!
2. Google Pixel 9 Pro 128GB: $999 $799 at Best Buy
The Google Pixel 9 Pro is a stunning flagship with AI-boosted software, legendary cameras, and up to seven years of OS/security updates guaranteed. Buy the phone from Best Buy during the big sale and you'll score a straight $200 discount. That's the biggest price drop we've seen since Black Friday weekend!
3. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: $249.99 $199.99 at Best Buy
If you already use a Samsung device, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are a no-brainer, coming complete with AI integration, customizable EQ settings, and up to 26 hours of battery life on a single charge (with the charging case). Better yet, purchase a pair during Best Buy's sale and you'll get a cool $50 off.
4. Sony WH-1000XM5: $399.99 $329.99 at Best Buy
Our top pick for the best wireless headphones that money can buy, Sony's WH-1000XM5 are an audiophile's dream, with top-of-the-line ANC (active noise cancellation), immersive sound profiles that can be tweaked to your liking, and an ultra-comfortable design that's perfect for those long listening sessions.
5. Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 44mm (BT): $329.99 $269.99, plus free replacement band ($69.99 value) at Best Buy
Currently chilling with a $60 discount during Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale, the Galaxy Watch 7 is a versatile Android watch with a ton of health and fitness tracking features, Galaxy AI integration, and a vibrant, durable display. Buying through Best Buy also gets you a free replacement band by Athleisure (a $70 value)!
6. Motorola Razr Plus (2024) 256GB: $999.99 $699.99 at Best Buy
The Motorola Razr Plus (2024) is easily one of the best flip phones ever built, with a durable clamshell hinge, fast Snapdragon performance, and a lovely vegan leather finish that left us obsessed. It also gets discounted way more often than other popular foldable phones (ahem, Samsung), as evidenced by the 30% discount currently available at Best Buy.
7. Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra 256GB: $1,199.99 $799.99 at Best Buy
Large, vibrant, and powerful, the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra has very few negatives attached to it — aside from the steep price tag, of course. Thanks to Best Buy's Presidents' Day sale, that's now less of an issue, as you can get the S9 Ultra with a massive $400 discount.
8. Google Pixel Watch 3 (41mm): $349.99 $299.99 at Best Buy
We love the Google Pixel Watch 3 for its stunning, water-droplet-inspired display, Wear OS software, and Fitbit integration, and now you can get your own for 50 bucks less than its regular price.
9. Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max: $59.99 $44.99, plus free subscription services at Best Buy
Currently just 45 bucks at Best Buy, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max gives you 16GB of storage alongside instant access to all of your favorite streaming services in vibrant 4K. That alone is a good deal, but Best Buy is sweetening the offer by throwing in 30 days of fuboTV and two months of Crunchyroll (Mega Fan tier) at no additional cost.
10. Google Pixel 8 128GB: $699 $399 at Best Buy
It may be a last-gen device, but the Google Pixel 8 continues to hold up in 2025 with a suite of useful AI software features, outstanding cameras, and seven years of guaranteed OS/security updates. Grab it unlocked from Best Buy today and you'll score a 43% discount, knocking the Pixel 8 into budget phone territory.
