The best Amazon Presidents' Day deals — score major discounts on Samsung, Google, and beyond

It's official: Amazon has launched its first major sale event of 2025, and I'm actively gathering all of the best Presidents Day deals for Android users into this guide. From discounted flagship phones to fitness trackers and everything in between, the best Amazon deals this side of Prime Day can be found below.

The sitewide sale kicked off last week, but many of the best deals are set to expire at midnight tonight (February 17th), so don't wait too long if an offer catches your eye. I'm talking about offers like 25% off the Google Pixel Tablet or this leftover preorder deal that gives you a free $100 gift card when you buy the new Samsung Galaxy S25 unlocked.

Needless to say, I've been working sale events just like this for years, so if I'm recommending a deal, you know it's worth your while. Keep reading for a few of my top picks, and check back later to see what's new: I'll keep adding new offers for as they're available. Happy hunting!

Patrick Farmer eCommerce Editor Patrick is a no-nonsense deal hunter with over 10 years of experience in the ecommerce space. Whether you’re interested in a new wireless carrier, smart home device, or Android phone, Patrick combines hands-on research with practical shopping advice to get you the answers you need.

Editor's pick

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL 128GB: $1,099 $899 at Amazon Ready to go XL? Google's premium Pixel 9 Pro XL is currently chilling with a $200 discount at Amazon, no strings attached. One of the best Android phones released last year, the Pixel 9 Pro XL boasts versatile, AI-powered camera technology with a sizeable 6.8-inch AMOLED display and seven years of OS/security updates guaranteed. It's not quite as powerful as the new Galaxy S25 Ultra when you compare the two, but if you want a premium Android experience for less than 1,000 bucks, this Pixel 9 Pro XL deal is the way to go.

Samsung

Samsung Galaxy S25 128GB: $799.99, plus free $100 gift card at Amazon The preorder period has come to an end, but you can still purchase the new Galaxy S25 from Amazon and score a free $100 gift card out of the deal. You can also get an additional $220 voucher when you trade in an eligible device through the retailer.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 44mm (LTE): $379.99 $299.99 at Amazon Our top pick for the best Android smartwatch that money can buy today, the Galaxy Watch 7 is a balanced wearable with a ton of health and fitness tracking features, a sleek look, and four years of Wear OS updates guaranteed. Grab the watch at Amazon today and you'll enjoy a 21% no-strings discount.

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: $249.99 $199.99 at Amazon The latest wireless earbuds from Samsung, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro come with advanced AI software integration, active noise cancellation, and up to 26 hours of battery life with the included charging case. Grab these buds from Amazon during the Presidents Day sale and you'll score a 20% discount.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 128GB (Wi-Fi): $449.99 $296.18 at Amazon The Galaxy Tab S9 FE boasts an efficient processor with a bright 10.9-inch display, S Pen support, and up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. Grab the tablet before Amazon's sale ends and you'll enjoy a whopping 34% discount.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra 256GB: $1,299.99, plus free $200 gift card at Amazon The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is here, and as expected, it doesn't disappoint. You get the power of one of the best Android chipsets ever produced, along with a gorgeous 6.9-inch AMOLED display, AI-boosted software features, and seven years of OS updates guaranteed. Pick up the premium phone unlocked from Amazon and you'll get a free $200 gift card out of the deal, no strings attached.

Google

Google Pixel 8 Pro 128GB: $999 $599 at Amazon If you don't mind using a last-gen device, check out this Amazon deal that carves a whopping 40% off the Pixel 8 Pro, a 2023 flagship that still holds up with AI features, outstanding cameras, and a seven-year software promise.

Google Pixel 9 128GB: $899 $749 at Amazon Currently 17% off during Amazon's sitewide sale event, the Google Pixel 9 is a versatile, AI-powered flagship with excellent cameras, the top-rated Tensor G4 processor, and seven years of OS/security updates guaranteed.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold 256GB: $1,799 $1,499 at Amazon The Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold has a lot of good things going for it. From the powerful Tensor G4 chipset to the glorious AMOLED displays and suite of built-in AI features, it's no wonder that we called the device the "foldable phone for everyone" in our glowing 4.5 out of 5-star review. The problem is that, with its $1,799 price tag, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is out of reach for most folks unless you can find a good deal. Thanks to Amazon's Presidents' Day sale, however, you can grab a straight $300 off the price of the premium foldable, making the purchase a bit easier to swallow.

Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm (LTE): $449.99 $379.99 at Amazon Stylish and versatile, the Pixel Watch 3 comes with all of the latest Fitbit technology alongside a stunning droplet-style display, over 24 hours of battery life, and seamless Google integration. As part of its Presidents' Day sale, Amazon is slashing a straight 16% off the price of the watch.

Google Pixel Watch 3 41mm (LTE): $449.99 $379.99 at Amazon Stylish and versatile, the Pixel Watch 3 comes with all of the latest Fitbit technology alongside a stunning droplet-style display, over 24 hours of battery life, and seamless Google integration. As part of its Presidents' Day sale, Amazon is slashing a straight 16% off the price of the watch.

More top Presidents Day deals

Motorola Razr Plus (2024) 256GB: $999 $579 at Amazon Ah, the Motorola Razr Plus (2024). Easily one of our favorite foldable phones on the market today (at least until the 2025 version comes out), this clamshell beauty boasts an efficient Snapdragon chipset with a large cover screen, luxurious vegan leather finish, and a durable folding hinge. Pick up the Razr Plus (2024) before Amazon's sale comes to a close and you'll score a whopping 42% discount!

Fitbit Charge 6: $159.95 $115.95 at Amazon The Fitbit Charge 6, one of our favorite fitness trackers, is now 28% off, a significant increase over the 19% discount we saw last week. Lightweight and versatile, the Charge 6 boasts built-in GPS, a ton of health and fitness tracking features with over 40 activity modes, and up to seven days of battery life on a single charge. Purchasing the Charge 6 also gets you six free months of Fitbit Premium!

Amazon Fire HD 10 (32GB) w/ lockscreen ads: $139.99 $94.99 at Amazon Pick up the Amazon Fire HD 10 with 32GB of storage and you can save 32% on your purchase. The only catch is that this version includes lockscreen ads, but if you don't mind the occasional interruption, it's a small price to pay for a versatile tablet under 100 bucks. Alternatively, you could pay $15 more for a discounted ad-free version. It's up to you, but either way you'll be enjoying one of the best Fire tablets at a seriously low price.