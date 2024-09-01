Our favorite earbuds just got their first real discount during Best Buy's Labor Day sale — and it's a biggie

Best Buy's Labor Day sale is still going strong, but I've been so distracted by the discounts on phones and wearables that I nearly missed a great deal on one of my favorite wireless earbuds. Order the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 before the sale ends and you'll get a straight $50 off your purchase, marking the biggest discount that the top-rated buds have ever received. The only catch is that you'll need to buy the Titanium Black earbuds to get the savings.

Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 earbuds: $279.99 $229.99 at Best Buy The Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 boast a comfortable, wear-all-day construction with active noise cancellation, spatial audio support, and the outstanding sound quality that made Jabra famous. Grab a pair of these buds during Best Buy's Labor Day sale and you'll score a $50 discount. That may not seem like a lot, but it's actually the biggest discount that the buds have ever received from the retailer, so don't miss your chance!

Our top pick for the best wireless earbuds that money can buy, the Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 straddle the delicate line between premium specs and good old-fashioned bang for the buck. You get incredible sound quality straight out of the box, but there's also active noise cancellation, spatial audio support with improved head tracking, and loads of customizable settings in the Sound Plus app.

The included charging case is also interesting because it can double as a playback conduit using LE Audio technology when Bluetooth isn't available, which means you can listen to your favorite songs literally anywhere.

Of course, as with any piece of tech, not everything here is perfect. The Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 only feature middling battery life, and you won't get the hi-res codec support you'd find in, say, the Sony WF-1000XM5. But if you simply want a pair of earbuds that sound great without breaking the bank, this Labor Day deal from Best Buy presents a unique opportunity.