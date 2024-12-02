Look like a Kardashian for less than $20 with these discounted JLab earbuds

Don't let Kim Kardashian fool you — she didn't invent the idea of skin-colored wireless earbuds. For before Beat x Kim, there was JLab x Win (aka JLab's CEO Win Cramer, who donned an outfit similar to Kim's in jest). Just like the special edition Beats Fit Pro x Kim K, JLab's Go Air Tones and Go Air Tones+ earbuds come in a wide range of skin tones. Unlike Beats, you don't need more than $25 to own a pair. And thanks to this Cyber Monday deal, you don't even need $20 to your name!

Celebrity feud aside, JLab has always been popular with the masses. The brand makes really affordable audio products, mainly true wireless earbuds and Bluetooth headphones. We have tested many of the brand's products, including these stylish skin-colored buds as well. For about $17 and some change at Amazon or Walmart, these earbuds are smashing!

JLab Go Air Tones+: $24.99 $17.49 at Amazon | Walmart Follow the trends without going broke with the discounted JLab Go Air Tones+ earbuds. This pair looks good, lasts for up to 35 hours, feels pretty good in-ear, and offers features like Google Fast Pair and touch controls. The case comes with a built-in USB-C cable for quick recharging. It's mad how much you get for less than $20 this Cyber Monday.

✅Recommended if: you're an audiophile who wants LDAC support, hi-res audio, wireless charging, a long battery life, and an ergonomic design.

❌Skip this deal if: you want high-end audio quality and more durable ingress protection.

If you asked me what was the best pair of wireless earbuds to buy during Cyber Monday, my answer would be the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 or EarFun Air Pro 4. But if you told me your budget was less than $20, there's no better option than the JLab Go Air Tones+. Despite being filthy cheap, these wireless buds pack an unbelievable number of premium features that will leave you in awe of the price tag.

The JLab Go Air Tones+ are comfortable to wear and use, come with extra ear tips in the box, and have a built-in USB Type-C cable inside the case. You can choose from seven neutral tones to match your skin color, just like Kim Kardashian. The buds set up in seconds thanks to Google Fast Pair and Bluetooth 5.1 helps elongate the buds' lifespan to 35 hours or so.

JLab included an equalizer in the companion app. You get touch controls on the JLab Go Air Tones+ buds and noise cancellation too. There's even an ambient "Be Aware" mode which is a pleasant surprise in this budget tier. The IPX4 splash-proof rating is terrible, but it's better than nothing. For the price, these wireless earbuds are awesome!