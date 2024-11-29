My favorite wireless earbuds of the year are on sale for Black Friday

EarFun is one of the most underrated audio brands of today, in my opinion. The brand has been impressing me year in, year out. In fact, my favorite wireless earbuds of the year are none other than the EarFun Air Pro 4. These comfortable Bluetooth buds sit real snug in your ears and the brand includes a wide range of ear tips in the box for the perfect fit.

The EarFun Air Pro 4 buds have it all, leaving you little to very no reason to buy anything else. The wireless earbuds usually retail at $89.99, but this Black Friday deal reduces that to $62.99 on Amazon.

Equipped with touch controls, wireless charging, a useful companion app, and loads of premium audio features like LDAC and hi-res audio support. I fell in love with these buds when testing them for my review earlier this year.

EarFun Air Pro 4: $89.99 $62.99 at Amazon EarFun continued to impress me with the Air Pro 4 earbuds when they were released earlier this year. These comfortable buds come with high-end features such as LDAC support and hi-res audio, as well as future-proofing in the form of Bluetooth Auracast. Snag a sweet 30% discount on these excellent earbuds while this Black Friday deal lasts.

✅Recommended if: you're an audiophile who wants LDAC support, hi-res audio, wireless charging, a long battery life, and an ergonomic design.

❌Skip this deal if: you want a robust IP rating for rough use.

I test dozens of earbuds every year and let me tell you, EarFun never disappoints. Black Friday sale aside, the Air Pro 4 buds are already super affordable to begin with. The set up process is quick and easy thanks to Google Fast Pair. Once Bluetooth Auracast is everywhere, you won't have to worry because these earbuds are Auracast-ready.

These IPX5 splash-proof buds support codes like Qualcomm aptX Adaptive, LDAC, and hi-res audio. This translates to lovely, crispy, and very high-quality sound production.

To go with sound quality that good, EarFun extended the fun with an enormous battery life. You can generously squeeze two days' worth of playtime from a single charge with medium to heavy use. Light users could stretch that to three days. There's not much else you could want from a pair of wireless earbuds.