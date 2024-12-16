I just found the perfect stocking stuffer for Android users — score 24% OFF the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro (plus a free gift card, because why not?)

The Christmas sales have landed, so if you're looking for some last-minute Samsung Galaxy deals to stick under the tree, it's time to make your move. Fortunately, there's no shortage of options to choose from, especially if you're on the hunt for a quality pair of wireless earbuds.

Grab the new Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro from Amazon, for instance, and you'll score a straight 24% discount — the epic same price drop that we saw during Black Friday. As if that wasn't enough, Amazon is also throwing in a free $20 gift card, just for kicks. In other words, you're getting some of the best wireless earbuds on the market along with some free cash. If that's not a great stocking stuff, I don't know what is.

Get these 'brilliant' earbuds with a Black Friday-level discount (plus a free $20 gift card)

Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro: $249.99 $189.99, plus FREE $20 gift card at Amazon Pick up a pair of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro from Amazon during its holiday sale and you'll score a 24% discount — the same price drop that we saw during Black Friday — plus a free $20 gift card, no strings attached. Throw those into a stocking and you're pretty much guaranteed to be a hero come Christmas morning.

✅Recommended if: you want a cutting-edge pair of wireless earbuds with adaptive noise cancellation and great sound quality; you already use one of the best Samsung phones; you're looking for a last-minute holiday gift.

❌Skip this deal if: you don't generally use Samsung devices; you've had some issues with earbuds fitting properly (do a bit of research, if so — this has been a problem for some users).

Released this past July, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro are the perfect addition to your existing Samsung ecosystem, with AI support, active noise cancellation, and super-customizable EQ settings via the companion app. You also get a few surprising features, such as wireless charging support and a neat little LED light strip on the stem.

I wouldn't necessarily recommend these earbuds at full price (although you could do a lot worse in this price range) but with this 24% discount, they're a no-brainer. Throw in a $20 Amazon gift card, and it's truly a holiday deal for the history books.