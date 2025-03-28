Amazon's 'Springtime Prime Day' is dropping 22% OFF the top-rated Google Pixel Buds Pro 2
The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2, now for under $200.
Spring is officially here, and retailers are already launching early sales, from great earbud deals to tablets, phones, and more. For one, Amazon has slashed 22% off the price of the Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 as part of its Big Spring Sale, representing $50 in savings and bringing them back down to their lowest price ever.
The second-generation Pixel Buds Pros are definitely the best earbuds for Pixel users, but they're also just solid all-around. Google upgraded a lot of features from the previous generation, including the addition of a more powerful chipset for better audio and active noise cancellation. These tiny earbuds also rock a decent battery life with the charging case, and the buds themselves also come in four cute colors: peony, hazel, porcelain, and wintergreen.
Google Pixel Buds Pro 2: $229.00 $179.00 for Amazon's Big Spring Sale
As part of Amazon's official Big Spring Sale deals, the retailer has cut the sticker price for the Google Pixel Buds 2 Pro earbuds by $50, back to their lowest price point ever.
If you're a Pixel ecosystem user already, these are a solid pick, offering high-quality audio, a pretty solid battery life, and Google Gemini integration, among several other features still.
✅Recommended if: you're a Pixel device user and you're looking for a good deal on wireless earbuds; you prefer smaller earbuds; you want cross-platform access to Google Gemini and Gemini Advanced features.
❌Skip this deal if: you aren't in the Pixel ecosystem and you'd rather go with a different brand; you're looking for an even cheaper price point than this discount; you don't like small earbuds.
The Google Pixel Buds Pro 2 earbuds are a huge improvement from the company's previous iteration. For one, they come with an upgraded Tensor A1 chip, offering even better ANC quality and audio overall. They also include integrated Google Gemini and Gemini Advanced features for those who want the latest in conversational AI digital assistants.
Battery life in our tests reached around eight hours per charge while using ANC, and up to 12 without it. When using the case, Google says users can get up to 30 hours with intermittent charging, and it takes just about five minutes of charging to get an hour and a half of playback time.
Pixel 6 owners and later will get the most out of these earbuds, while, unfortunately, A series phones will only get limited access the wide range of features. Also, those who prefer a larger earbud fit for the shape of their ears may struggle with these, as they really are pretty small.
