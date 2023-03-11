Poll: Do you like the new Spotify Home experience?
TikTok invades your Spotify home screen.
Derrek Lee published
TikTok invades your Spotify home screen.
Derrek Lee published
Motorola's upcoming Razr 2023 has been revealed in a new leak in a reddish/hot pink colorway.
Derrek Lee published
Google's latest notice informs users how to prepare their phones for the next beta or stable update.
Nickolas Diaz published
A Canalys report details the sharp decline of the wearable band market in Q4 2022.
Nickolas Diaz published
Android 14 DP2 shows signs of Google's work in developing an auto-confirming security PIN feature for unlocking phones.
By Andrew Myrick published
If you're tired of answering the neverending onslaught of spam calls, or just don't have the voice to talk on the phone, let Bixby Text Call do the heavy-lifting for you.
By Harish Jonnalagadda published
The OnePlus 11R has the same design as the OnePlus 11, and it even includes the same 50MP camera at the back and the same 100W charging tech. Could this be the bargain of the year? Let's find out.
By Derrek Lee published
The new Realme C55 comes with Mini Capsule, a feature that displays notifications similar to Apple's Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro.
By Christine Persaud published
Android 13 included some minor tweaks to the mobile OS, but one notable yet under-rated one is the ability to edit copied text in a single window, making the copy/paste process customizable.
By Andrew Myrick last updated
The Moto G Stylus (2021) offers great value with its built-in stylus without breaking the bank. So make sure it lasts with a proper case!
By Andrew Myrick last updated
Stay on top of your schedule with the right app at your service.
By Namerah Saud Fatmi published
Keep your events separate.
By Namerah Saud Fatmi published
The Google Play Store is a weird and wonderful place. You can search for apps and games by device and even install them on various devices. Here's how you can use this feature.
By Vishnu Sarangapurkar published
Since the sustainable devices-making company has pulled the plug on Fairphone 2, now might be the time to recycle the device.
By Christine Persaud published
With package tracking in Gmail, you can get at-a-glance, real-time updates of your package, from the time an order is made to the time it's delivered.
By Michael L Hicks published
We'll guide you for every popular smartwatch option, from Galaxy Watch to Pixel Watch, Apple Watch to Garmin.
By Andrew Myrick published
An update to some of the best Android smartwatches brings the ability to control your Galaxy phone's camera. And here's how you can use this awesome feature.
By Andrew Myrick last updated
We love the Galaxy Watch 5, but there are so many other great smartwatch options for your phone. Here are our top picks!
By Andrew Myrick published
Get help when you need it.
By Christine Persaud published
It's very likely that we'll see deeper integration between Wear OS and Fitbit in the future. But we have seen limited integration thus far.
By Namerah Saud Fatmi last updated
The Galaxy S23+ is a large-ish device, which means you're more likely to drop it. Prevent bodily harm from happening by grabbing a stout case for your S23 Plus.
By Harish Jonnalagadda published
CaseBorne's Vanguard case is one of the best rugged cases you can get for the Galaxy Z Flip 4.
By Ted Kritsonis published
Apple made the AirPods for its own devices, but there's enough wiggle room to not only make them work with Android devices, but also squeeze some features out of them, too.
By Namerah Saud Fatmi published
Like music to your ears.
By Nickolas Diaz published
Samsung details its new custom-built Fortnite island for showcasing the latest Galaxy S23 series.
By Nick Ransbottom last updated
The Oculus Quest's controllers only need one AA battery each. Here are the best ones to keep your Touch Controllers up and running.
By Michael L Hicks last updated
We've selected the best Oculus Quest games in every category: shooters, rhythm, exercise, puzzle, action, horror, and more!
By Nicholas Sutrich, Michael L Hicks published
Headliners like Resident Evil Village, Gran Turismo 7, and Horizon Call of the Mountain only scratch the surface of this epic VR gaming library.