Phones

Battery widget on Galaxy S23, Galaxy Buds 2 in the background

How to use Bixby Text Call on Samsung Galaxy phones

By Andrew Myrick published

If you're tired of answering the neverending onslaught of spam calls, or just don't have the voice to talk on the phone, let Bixby Text Call do the heavy-lifting for you.

OnePlus 11R review

OnePlus 11R review: Why would you buy the OnePlus 11 anymore?

By Harish Jonnalagadda published

The OnePlus 11R has the same design as the OnePlus 11, and it even includes the same 50MP camera at the back and the same 100W charging tech. Could this be the bargain of the year? Let's find out.

Mini Capsule on the Realme C55

Realme launches its Dynamic Island clone with the new C55

By Derrek Lee published

The new Realme C55 comes with Mini Capsule, a feature that displays notifications similar to Apple's Dynamic Island on the iPhone 14 Pro.

Copy and edit text in Android 13

How to edit copied text in Android 13

By Christine Persaud published

Android 13 included some minor tweaks to the mobile OS, but one notable yet under-rated one is the ability to edit copied text in a single window, making the copy/paste process customizable.

Moto G Stylus 2021 held in hand

Best Moto G Stylus (2021) cases 2023

By Andrew Myrick last updated

The Moto G Stylus (2021) offers great value with its built-in stylus without breaking the bank. So make sure it lasts with a proper case!

Vivo X Fold back logo

Vivo's rumored foldable flip phone has the Galaxy Z Flip 4 in its sights

By Jay Bonggolto published

Vivo is rumored to be planning on launching its own clamshell foldable phone, dubbed the Vivo X Flip.

VIEW MORE PHONES

Meet the team