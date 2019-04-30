Best answer: The Oculus Quest is now available for preorder through Amazon. The headset will be released on May 21 2019.

PC-free VR

The Oculus Quest is an immersive virtual reality headset that doesn't require a PC. It stands alone as a device and as a result, you gain more freedom of movement and don't need to have a powerful PC to use it. With its $399 pricetag it sits squarely between the Oculus Go and the Oculus Rift in terms of pricing.

The Oculus Quest supports six degrees of freedom, which means it can track your movements forward, back, left, right, up, and down. It also has two touch controllers, similar to the Oculus Rift, which makes it perfect for games like Beat Saber and first-person shooters.

Oculus made it so developers can port games over from the Oculus Rift. As a result, the library of games that have been confirmed for the Oculus Quest is already impressive and is growing quickly.

Where to preorder an Oculus Quest

The Oculus Quest will eventually be available at a number of retailers, but for now, preorders have to be made through Amazon. Preorders are available in 64GB and 128GB.

The Oculus Quest has two different price points depending on the amount of storage you need. The 64GB version is $399 and the 128GB version costs $499. Note that the Oculus Quest doesn't support expandable storage so you'll want to make sure you purchase the right one for you.