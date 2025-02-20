Is this a typo? The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro is currently 33% OFF at Amazon, totally clobbering its Black Friday price

Sure, everybody loves brand new devices, but if you don't mind going last-gen, you can find some seriously excellent smartwatch deals that other shoppers might have missed. Grab the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro from Amazon today, for instance, and you can score a jaw-dropping 33% discount, knocking the price of the smartwatch down to a mere $99.99. That's the cheapest that the watch has been all year, and it totally beats the discount we saw during Black Friday and Cyber Monday last fall.

Amazfit GTR 3 Pro: $149.99 $99.99 at Amazon Despite its somewhat advanced age, the Amazfit GTR 3 Pro continues to satisfy users with incredible battery life, a vibrant AMOLED display, and over 150 pre-installed sports modes. Pick up the watch from Amazon today and you'll score a straight 33% discount. Be aware that this deal is coming from a third-party seller at Amazon, so it may not last long! Alternative deal: Prefer a newer smartwatch? Buy the Amazfit Balance and score 25% off at Amazon

✅Recommended if: you want a simple smartwatch with great battery life and built-in sports modes; you like minimalist design and AMOLED displays.

❌Skip this deal if: you want to experience the latest in wearable technology; you want to use third-party apps or an onboard keyboard.

The Amazfit GTR 3 Pro may not win any awards for innovation nowadays, but it's an affordable smartwatch with up to 14 days of battery life, 5ATM water resistance, and a vibrant AMOLED display. It also comes with over 150 sports modes and a ton of health and fitness tracking features straight out of the box.

So what's the catch? Well, you're not going to get any of the fancy AI features found in the best Android smartwatches of 2025, there's no way to integrate third-party apps, and some of the UI features already felt kind of dated way back in 2021.

Buying the GTR 3 Pro today means settling for a no-frills, fitness-focused wearable with a nice display and great battery life that belies some relatively simple hardware. If that sounds alright and you have 100 bucks to spend, then this is the smartwatch deal for you.